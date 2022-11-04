back

Documentary: Inside a Crypto Dating Scam : "We've been in a scam." (Part 2)

It was her first time on a dating app. She was scammed out of $400,000. In Part 2 of our documentary "The Crypto Scammer," Niki tells Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing how she found out she was being swindled ...

04/11/2022 12:57 PM
    Documentary: Inside a Crypto Dating Scam : "We've been in a scam." (Part 2)

1 comment

  • Cher B.
    an hour

    😢😢 omg - never trust anyone online - anything sounds 2 good 2 b true usually IS so sorry hun -

