Documentary: Meet Mahogany: The body positivity model with lymphedema
"Just a pretty chick with a big leg, that's all." Mahogany Geter was born with a rare condition that affects her leg. Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin met with the body positivity model and "Lymph Goddess" who is helping others accept their bodies ... as she embraces her own.
01/29/2022 6:57 PM
6 comments
Léo H.a day
❤️🔥✨🔥
Meko M.2 days
Proud of you you are beautiful and your mom is wonderful we grew up together
Felicia C.2 days
thought you’d be interested in this!
Kelly M.2 days
Proud of her but feel the rest if the family should all be healthier. Body positivity should not mean poor health.
Yanna Y.2 days
Love itt 🤩 ! So proud of you too 💎 No one really understands the complications we go through. You have such a great family! ~Stay Beautiful & Confident babes 🤍💪🏽📸
Momal B.2 days
More power to her.❤