back
Documentary: Meet Mahogony: The body positivity model with lymphedema
"Just a pretty chick with a big leg, that's all." Mahogany Geter was born with a rare condition that affects her leg. Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin met with the body positivity model and "Lymph Goddess" who is helping others accept their bodies ... as she embraces her own.
01/29/2022 6:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 16:15
Documentary: Meet Mahogony: The body positivity model with lymphedema
- 6:33
She sings public service announcements on TikTok: Brut met Heb On The Web
- 4:29
The real life of a stay-at-home husband
- 6:16
How Kanye West went from rapper to fashion designer
- 2:53
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died
- 5:00
Welcome to #Exmormon TikTok
0 comments