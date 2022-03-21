back
Documentary: (S)Ex-Mormons Part 1: What is sex like after you leave the Mormon church?
As Mormons, Sarah and her husband James used to believe that sexual pleasure was sinful. Then they left the church ... For Brut, filmmaker Léo Hamelin tracked how this ex-Mormon couple went from stigma and shame to sexual liberation.
03/21/2022 12:57 PM
And even more
- 11:45
Documentary: (S)Ex-Mormons Part 1: What is sex like after you leave the Mormon church?
- 3:03
Meet world champion fire knife dancer Mikaele Oloa
- 5:12
This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair
- 5:08
Interview with a real female spy
- 5:49
Formerly incarcerated people share what life was like in prison
- 4:08
"It's basically a fat suit in pieces": Model calls out plus-size modeling industry
55 comments
Kevin B.19 minutes
This is the hardest thing to hide .. as you air all this on the internet. Brilliant
Mary M.28 minutes
Imagine being a mormon in Joseph Smiths time, (looking for a muffin that Joseph Smith and Brigham Young haven't licked🤣).
Lee M.an hour
There's a closet freak hiding in most people.
Lindsay S.an hour
I’m a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and I watched this because I was curious on what ex Mormons thought of the church. But how can dumb reality shows produce this kind of crap on the internet. It’s just used to sway peoples faith, which is absolutely ridiculous
Clair J.an hour
Totally bogus
MaddoX W.an hour
whoa careful with that machine, dont wanna be sending some angry sounding morse codes…
Beraru D.an hour
Manual transmission vs Automatic transmission! 😆
Marsha U.an hour
The mormans baptized my Catholic mother after she died 😡
Happy K.an hour
GOOD LUCK EXCAVATING LOL
Oscar R.an hour
All you religious people judging her need to quit acting like Christianity and other religions are not cults and science fiction. I ll stick to Harry Potter. Thanks
Anna M.2 hours
They won't be nosy after finding that!! 🤣
Luke C.2 hours
Pure pr stunt you can’t find a place to hide it ??????? “Like” literally anywhere other than your dining room table .Guess the stepmother genre is losing popularity
Jeff D.2 hours
Either she can’t find a man or she’s in to some weird stuff.
Sam I.2 hours
Form god to devil
Jim M.2 hours
Everybody is a sexual person!! If were were not sexual, none of us would be here
Amber S.2 hours
😉
Gary C.2 hours
John Fecteau
GiGi G.3 hours
I'm sorry I just can't bring myself to take seriously someone who can't seem to help saying "like" every other word as if they were 12
Jenelle C.4 hours
Was that drilldo thing a d*lldo attached to a drill/screw gun?? Asking for myself out of sheer curiosity lol
Mehro C.5 hours
Now she doesn't need to hide it her in laws probs seen this 😅