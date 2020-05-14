back

Donald Trump and social distancing

Donald Trump and social distancing: do as I say, not as I do.

05/14/2020 4:44 PM
29 comments

  • Deborah M.
    14 minutes

    The more he opens his mouth, the dumber he gets

  • Brett D.
    25 minutes

    What was the point of this post lol

  • Tanja K.
    40 minutes

    Good on him

  • Karen E.
    43 minutes

    Trump vomit

  • Puji Y.
    an hour

    DT memberi contoh tidak baik ke rakyat Amerika..

  • Jose T.
    an hour

    Trump supporters dont have any brain... whats your excuse this is fake news that the audio aint real.. dumba$$$

  • Jose T.
    an hour

    Cannot wait till this fool gets out the white house i bet he Trump has the virus and hasnt told anyone paying the people to not say nothing.

  • Marie E.
    an hour

    Den idioten Är GALEN på riktigt tror han att ovala rummet skyddar mot covid😭🥵

  • Sai M.
    an hour

    Bolsanaro? Great Guy? Oo yeah, almost forgot Friends are those who have same personality traits

  • Wallace S.
    an hour

    Just something else man supports my theory that some obscure medical research lab found a cure and be greedy head of the lab contacted trump and made a deal. About 2 months or so ago trump said a cure would be found in 2 or 3 weeks but that most of America would not be able to afford it. Now he acts like he has no worries about catching the virus and is just making Fake attempt to make people believe he now is. I wonder how many tens of millions he has made of the 1% ers that have tried this cure.

  • Mel S.
    an hour

    Just dumb!!

  • Brandon P.
    an hour

    And it’s only May, 🤦‍♂️

  • Zach C.
    an hour

    Did you even hear what he said, or is has your TDS made you so detached from reality that you completely ignored Trumps statement at the very beginning of your video?

  • Judy L.
    an hour

    Dumb Donnie in action. SMH

  • Manu P.
    an hour

    😂ha tikdacha Moodi aahe

  • Sammy S.
    an hour

    If you shake somebody’s hand are you got to do is use a hand sanitizer or go wash your hands no big deal

  • Valerie F.
    an hour

    What a total moron. MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA

  • Cindy H.
    an hour

    I guess he thinks he is invincible!!! Practice what he preaches not what he does!!!

  • Tim L.
    2 hours

    morons and more morons-trump supporters

  • Tyler H.
    2 hours

    Brut stfu! Dumbest post to date...go do some actual journalism