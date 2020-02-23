Donald Trump, film critic

Teacher fired for being gay fights back
Diane D.an hour
he is so stupid
Janalyn R.8 hours
Trump is a fool
Robert B.10 hours
TRUMP is nothing but a scum cake in the rain
Jim G.11 hours
Hopefully, he'll be looking for a job next year, so maybe he can host.
Evelyn A.17 hours
No one is better looking than Tom Cruise in TOP GUN!
Malcolm H.18 hours
And this is the level of intelligence that now resides in the White House...
Marcus B.19 hours
President trump is truly amazing president. God bless
Anjil A.19 hours
Oh god. just watch it man. Just watch it. I couldn't. Well, I know American aren't into socialism,its gonna be a tough deal between Bernie and trump-Well, anything is better than Trump.
Al A.20 hours
Get the parasite out of the White House
Greg J.21 hours
Moron...." That is all "...
Séridi C.21 hours
We need like to fight this Sh**t
David D.a day
He should be arrested for impersonating a human being
Bill M.a day
He's the dumbest ever
Anua S.a day
What’s more worrying than the man himself is the people who applaud his words.
Mario M.a day
That's your MORON president.
Veshu G.a day
KEEP SELF DECEIVING URSELF TRUMP
Paul H.a day
Still a Jerkoff!
Zada S.a day
Wow a freaking moron running this country and his peons trailing behind him.agreeing with him all due to that he dont look like obama.
Ellis D.a day
"Hollywood discriminates against our people"...what??? Like what people would that be orangeman last I check you skipped the military so it cant be that...Republican? Can't be that plenty of Republican actors and actresses some of which have won plenty of awards... white? Cant be that either plenty of white people in hollywood...ah, I know it has to be racist bigots🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏
Rick F.a day
GET OVER IT SNOWFLAKES..TRUMP WILL IS WINNING AND WILL BE REELECTED