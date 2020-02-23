back

Donald Trump, film critic

President Trump isn't afraid to weigh in on the most important issues of our time... like the Best Picture win for "Parasite" at the Oscars. (via Brut News)

02/23/2020 2:12 PM
  • 18.0k
  • 139

97 comments

  • Diane D.
    an hour

    he is so stupid

  • Janalyn R.
    8 hours

    Trump is a fool

  • Robert B.
    10 hours

    TRUMP is nothing but a scum cake in the rain

  • Jim G.
    11 hours

    Hopefully, he'll be looking for a job next year, so maybe he can host.

  • Evelyn A.
    17 hours

    No one is better looking than Tom Cruise in TOP GUN!

  • Malcolm H.
    18 hours

    And this is the level of intelligence that now resides in the White House...

  • Marcus B.
    19 hours

    President trump is truly amazing president. God bless

  • Anjil A.
    19 hours

    Oh god. just watch it man. Just watch it. I couldn't. Well, I know American aren't into socialism,its gonna be a tough deal between Bernie and trump-Well, anything is better than Trump.

  • Al A.
    20 hours

    Get the parasite out of the White House

  • Greg J.
    21 hours

    Moron...." That is all "...

  • Séridi C.
    21 hours

    We need like to fight this Sh**t

  • David D.
    a day

    He should be arrested for impersonating a human being

  • Bill M.
    a day

    He's the dumbest ever

  • Anua S.
    a day

    What’s more worrying than the man himself is the people who applaud his words.

  • Mario M.
    a day

    That's your MORON president.

  • Veshu G.
    a day

    KEEP SELF DECEIVING URSELF TRUMP

  • Paul H.
    a day

    Still a Jerkoff!

  • Zada S.
    a day

    Wow a freaking moron running this country and his peons trailing behind him.agreeing with him all due to that he dont look like obama.

  • Ellis D.
    a day

    "Hollywood discriminates against our people"...what??? Like what people would that be orangeman last I check you skipped the military so it cant be that...Republican? Can't be that plenty of Republican actors and actresses some of which have won plenty of awards... white? Cant be that either plenty of white people in hollywood...ah, I know it has to be racist bigots🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏

  • Rick F.
    a day

    GET OVER IT SNOWFLAKES..TRUMP WILL IS WINNING AND WILL BE REELECTED