back
Donald Trump's wall would be an environmental disaster
It would bypass 28 laws, threaten not only people, but animals and plants too. Here is why Trump's border wall could also harm the environment.
01/08/2019 12:07 PM
- 94.8k
- 332
- 93
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
86 comments
Matthew L.01/23/2019 00:11
Meanwhile there are secret tunnels crossing the border, deeming a wall pointless and complete waste of time and money.
Adam R.01/16/2019 15:31
Maybe tell the illegals this so they don’t have to build a wall...oh yeah, can’t do that because the illegals are not compatible with American society and don’t care about their own children much less the environment. BUILD THE WALL
Sripathy S.01/11/2019 22:17
Build a wall because the fucking human population just can't stop fucking each other and over populating planet earth!!! Fucking humans need to stop reproducing !!! Dumb fucks!
Sergiu T.01/10/2019 23:29
The US are broken. Look at your past leaders and ideals. Once they gave something to aspire to, now they want to hide behind walls.
Shirley T.01/10/2019 22:52
We dont want one
Lelah B.01/10/2019 22:10
a stupid and completely ridiculous fear mongering .. the wall is not necessary and most refugees fly into the US .
Burt G.01/10/2019 20:25
A chic Brut ad masquerading as activism? Take away the nice photography and this is just one big non sequitur. Throwing out alarming possibilities to see if any of them stick to your mind...
Tamara W.01/10/2019 15:10
Stop this insanity!!! 😰
Shreyas S.01/10/2019 03:44
Some Americans here still think the wall is of more prime importance than protecting nature. :/ .
Xavier B.01/09/2019 21:13
Can’t we build a wall around Trump? Maybe than the average IQ will rise again 🧐
Alice P.01/09/2019 17:42
ce mec me fait plus peur que la fin du monde et l'extinction de la planète
Pam H.01/09/2019 17:03
Amazing that he doesn't seem to have heard of the Berlin wall. What an idiot this man is. Totally agree with Paula Davies!
Neal S.01/09/2019 14:54
Those are lame excuses
Ann B.01/09/2019 14:07
Also, I have heard that most illegal immigrans come in to the US by plane. How high is this ...king wall going to be?
Andrew F.01/09/2019 12:39
They say there’s already a wall while clearly showing people sitting right on top of it with ease. Smh. Build the wall no matter the cost. It’s needed.
Robert F.01/09/2019 11:28
Build the wall... ! All the a-holes coming in illegally are causing more environmental issues than this wall ever will. Yup, put up the wall and keep our heritage secure.
Robin S.01/09/2019 09:32
Build the wall
Ibrahim M.01/09/2019 09:12
We can talk all we want, but he is still standing there.
Melanie M.01/09/2019 06:13
You guys should biuld a small sturdy yet exceedingly heavy section of wall. Drop it on Trump and then wait 90 days.
Myra E.01/09/2019 06:12
I heard it would cost closer to 30-40 billion and counting We have people out of work with no food, healthcare This is ridiculous Mitch McConnell could stop this by bring it up for a vote The votes are there to overrule a veto He won’t go against Trump The GOP are all spineless wonders Think back to this the next time you vote Do you want your government run by hostage taking