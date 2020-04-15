back
Donald Trump vs. the World Health Organization
Donald Trump says the World Health Organization "missed the call" on warning the world about the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how the president's statements compare to those of the WHO over time.
04/15/2020 5:48 PMupdated: 04/15/2020 5:58 PM
