back
Drought forces Namibia to auction 1,000 wild animals
Meanwhile in Namibia… The government is looking to auction nearly 1,000 wild animals to save them from a new drought.
06/25/2019 6:48 AM
- 22.6k
- 578
- 65
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
56 comments
Cristian S.07/25/2019 15:24
Jesus Christ people are soo mad no matter where they go it’s better then staying there
Topa T.07/16/2019 02:17
That is African leadership where even managing of wild animals is impossible leave alone managing it's own citizens !!! Useless brainless african govt's......
Elizabeth B.07/10/2019 23:55
Auction to WHO!!!! reserves or sanctuaries or to selfish rich that want an exotic pet or to hunt!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ann P.07/09/2019 18:09
They are just after the money & will do nothing to help the situation. The animals will be exploited & live out miserable lives especially after living in the wild then being confined. Pretty sure they aren't going to make sure these animals get the best of care or are in the hands of repsonsible people who will look after them. It's just all about greed as it always is. This is not protecting wildlife at all. What a farce. They should be ashamed to think that people are that stupid to believe that story.
Zulficarr K.07/08/2019 20:55
Soon it will be pests and mankind greed
Roos K.07/07/2019 20:46
Annemarie kriek
Christine F.07/07/2019 17:18
They will be auctioned off to game farms that allow trophy hunting. If Namibia really wanted to save their wildlife, drill boreholes. Currently the are clubbing seals to death which have nothing to do with the drought. The permit issued for the trophy hunt on Voortrekker, a large desert bull elephant was disgraceful. I think the auction has more to do with greed. Namibia has faced many droughts and the animals have all survived. The animals should be free to migrate to the Kgalagadi .
Safir A.07/07/2019 16:49
Because humans can't use them or eat them they don't care
Mj S.07/07/2019 09:58
Potential buyers: livestock farmers & private reserves ❌ NO. A LIE! Potential buyers: Zoo’s & Circuses. 😡 😡😡 Humans are to blame!
Abdul G.07/06/2019 17:29
This very sad and sorrows for creatures, why drought and less ☔ happens, in the name of 🔥 wood or cutting 🌳 destruction of forest, if like this happens one day wild animal will disappear.
Jamie S.07/05/2019 17:03
Please don't send them to "animal abusing" countries!!!!!
Bidyut B.07/05/2019 15:07
Can be sold to Zoos around the world
Prateek S.06/28/2019 15:47
Namibia why disturb own ecosystem and biodiversity neighbor countries please help him
Lorna M.06/28/2019 07:31
They will be trying to sell off the people next 🤦🏼♀️
Ssempagala S.06/28/2019 07:09
Climate change is real
Ellie M.06/27/2019 18:58
Why don't they bring in water trucks for them.
Lieve V.06/27/2019 18:32
ThiS alSso is but a temporary solution ...
Al A.06/27/2019 15:07
Thanks GOP
Tonina L.06/27/2019 14:54
What the fuck did we do to our planet this is so very sad ...
James V.06/27/2019 12:57
Drill for water,harvest it from the air.