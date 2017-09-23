back

Earth's 6th mass extinction

Earth is experiencing a 6th mass extinction of animals. And humans are responsible for it.

09/23/2017 8:01 AM
  • 148.3k
  • 8

And even more

  1. Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections

  2. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  3. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  4. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

5 comments

  • Dan B.
    07/01/2018 06:38

    Is this real??? There are still a hell of a lot of humans.

  • Jagger A.
    09/25/2017 03:35

    Sierra Shaelynn

  • Ryan C.
    09/23/2017 11:53

    I'm telling y'all. If I win a lot of money I will change this world

  • Carole R.
    09/23/2017 09:53

    TIME TO WAKE UP WORLD AND LOOK AT WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO MOTHER EARTH

  • Nishant K.
    09/23/2017 08:51

    https://youtu.be/LBPhJVJu7eY This will change your conception towards space! And plz like this for more such videos...