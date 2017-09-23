back
Earth's 6th mass extinction
Earth is experiencing a 6th mass extinction of animals. And humans are responsible for it.
09/23/2017 8:01 AM
- 148.3k
- 256
- 8
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
5 comments
Dan B.07/01/2018 06:38
Is this real??? There are still a hell of a lot of humans.
Jagger A.09/25/2017 03:35
Sierra Shaelynn
Ryan C.09/23/2017 11:53
I'm telling y'all. If I win a lot of money I will change this world
Carole R.09/23/2017 09:53
TIME TO WAKE UP WORLD AND LOOK AT WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO MOTHER EARTH
Nishant K.09/23/2017 08:51
https://youtu.be/LBPhJVJu7eY This will change your conception towards space! And plz like this for more such videos...