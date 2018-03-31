back

Ecological fragmentation prevents some species from migrating

Human activities break up natural areas. This is called 'habitat fragmentation' and it can undermine the integrity of whole ecosystems.

03/31/2018 2:17 PM
  10.3k
  • 6

4 comments

  • Leo W.
    04/02/2018 10:22

    Whey is it the White man kills everthing around them then say its in extinction

  • Brent A.
    04/01/2018 08:31

    the World needs a new plague

  • Thel R.
    03/31/2018 20:14

    "Human activities": greed, apathy, monstrous egoism.

  • Ciang T.
    03/31/2018 18:26

    [email protected] sia lua