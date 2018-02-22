back

Ecotourism in Namibia

This is how Namibia uses ecotourism to preserve its unique fauna (and how it inspires other countries to do the same).

02/22/2018 9:02 AM

And even more

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

9 comments

  • Justina N.
    03/04/2018 14:10

    Well spoken, but I suspect there's hidden agenda & forked tongue involved here

  • Masa S.
    03/01/2018 23:40

    ❤️☀️

  • Jennifer K.
    02/27/2018 04:14

    ❤️

  • Miguel H.
    02/24/2018 23:47

    Hunting contracts as eco-tourism, for the conservancy of biodiversity? Also power lines, instead of localized renewable energies? Come on guys, we know better by now.

  • Daša D.
    02/22/2018 18:40

    💙💙

  • Sniježana Š.
    02/22/2018 16:24

    triba se pocet pripremat

  • Randi G.
    02/22/2018 14:40

    Matthew Matsfield Gaskins

  • Aurélia S.
    02/22/2018 14:37

    😍😍😍😍😍

  • Fanny R.
    02/22/2018 11:04

    😊😊