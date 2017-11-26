back

El "desierto florido" in Chile

The Atacama Desert in Chile is one of driest places in the world. But sometimes... 🌸🌼🌺🌷

11/26/2017 9:01 PM
  • 40.6k
  • 20

Earth

14 comments

  • Raquel F.
    03/14/2018 04:09

    olha isso .. Chile eh pra se pensar também

  • Lily M.
    11/28/2017 17:02

    Wonderful- the flowers are a beatiful sight

  • Rebecca M.
    11/28/2017 05:15

    tu y vas? 😀

  • Hanan Y.
    11/27/2017 10:20

    and coming in 2nd is your pants x

  • Abhishek S.
    11/27/2017 09:56

    That's life for you

  • Vishnu K.
    11/27/2017 06:02

    😂 kandoda driest place

  • Ashwini R.
    11/27/2017 06:02

    It's like nature is waiting patiently down below for the right time to bloom 🌻🌼🌺🌹🏵🌸

  • Baljit S.
    11/27/2017 02:18

    Wah

  • Berkan B.
    11/27/2017 01:12

    Yup I'm sure nasa use that place as mars

  • Sinoy J.
    11/26/2017 21:47

    ffaacccckk

  • Jenny B.
    11/26/2017 21:17

    Beautiful

  • Missi D.
    11/26/2017 21:14

    . I just saw your post and then saw this 🙂

  • Issak F.
    11/26/2017 21:11

    😍😍😍😎

  • Tere Z.
    11/26/2017 21:03

    Ri Ro so pretty