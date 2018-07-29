back
Elephant shrews form a big family of 19 species
Jumping shrews are some of the smallest mammals in Africa. But they're actually closely related to elephants.
07/29/2018 6:36 AM
- 36.2k
- 463
- 34
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
22 comments
Wendy S.08/09/2018 11:41
Our astounding, finite and unique planet all species must be saved!
Francesca P.08/01/2018 03:52
Phoebe Turner
Selena M.07/31/2018 20:05
It’s so cute!
Stuart S.07/31/2018 16:06
Cute lil buggers
Jamelis L.07/31/2018 16:04
“Take a look at that snout”
Alyssa M.07/31/2018 14:00
z
Simon K.07/31/2018 06:53
😍
Jamee G.07/31/2018 01:52
this how you look
Holly M.07/31/2018 00:49
our favourite lil guys 💕
Nicole A.07/30/2018 22:52
Look at how fast they run!! Now u have to come to Africa with me so u can study these guys
Anne L.07/30/2018 11:46
you
Patricia G.07/30/2018 06:41
Lovely,thank you,
Alexis G.07/30/2018 03:05
I will always think of that one meme
Marie A.07/29/2018 22:11
these cute lil mammals
Elise B.07/29/2018 20:23
look at this fellow
R.J. M.07/29/2018 18:25
lookit dat snoot
Olly K.07/29/2018 16:37
TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THAT S N O U T
Bonnie R.07/29/2018 14:08
That's my daughter in law. That's why I call her the "Shrew"!
Amy G.07/29/2018 13:30
Lorna Giles
Paula D.07/29/2018 12:49
such speedy fellas!!