back

Elizabeth Holmes' Downfall at Theranos

At 34, Elizabeth Holmes became one of the youngest billionaires in the world with her start-up Theranos. But everything quickly went wrong.

04/13/2019 2:02 PM
  • 80.3k
  • 91

And even more

  1. Top 5 Things Women Pay More For Than Men

  2. The Glaring Similarity of the EU Central Bank’s Leadership

  3. What Billionaires Would Pay Under Elizabeth Warren's Plan

  4. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

  5. What is the Black Economic Revolution? | w/ Seren Sensei

  6. Blankets Of Hope For The Homeless

63 comments

  • Maria E.
    07/04/2019 13:06

    Mirada intensa; mitómana, falta de conciencia, control, signos de sociopatia

  • Maria E.
    07/04/2019 13:05

    Pestañea poco; uno de los signos de sociopatia.

  • Muskan L.
    04/30/2019 21:05

    What's wrong with your voice 😂😂😂

  • Vishal S.
    04/29/2019 21:39

    An Indian was involved in the fraud after all. We are a proud race.

  • Paulette S.
    04/29/2019 12:23

    something fishy and creepy..

  • Himel K.
    04/29/2019 08:20

    sheymale

  • Robert W.
    04/28/2019 23:20

    We should trust all billion dollar companies

  • AK S.
    04/27/2019 02:42

    NO thank you ..

  • Ayesha S.
    04/25/2019 15:06

    the one I was talking about.

  • Tanvir I.
    04/25/2019 13:26

    your original voice

  • Ahmed A.
    04/25/2019 12:42

    It's a ma'am lol

  • Atozof E.
    04/25/2019 04:31

    What's wrong with people making fun of her voice?

  • Haseeb K.
    04/25/2019 03:59

    I stand by this man

  • Christian C.
    04/25/2019 01:17

    Can i ask something why does she sound like a man?

  • Muhammad U.
    04/24/2019 20:11

    Zombie

  • Shah U.
    04/24/2019 08:39

    She looks like zuckerburg :/

  • Mohammad K.
    04/23/2019 17:53

    Her voice is not matching with her face and her eyez not with what she is saying... Weird 🙄🙄🙄

  • Junaid T.
    04/23/2019 14:20

    psychopath lag ri

  • Syed A.
    04/22/2019 15:56

    She looks like mark Zuckerberg Alien version

  • Shumila S.
    04/22/2019 08:54

    Imagine her voice on phone a girl can easily fall for him 😂😂😂