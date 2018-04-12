back
Environmental activists targeted by criminals groups in Latin America
Death threats, murders and rising violence... Latin America faces a silent conflict.
04/12/2018 7:14 AM
- 83.1k
- 658
- 28
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
20 comments
Michelle F.04/17/2018 16:23
Si dejan de reproducirse no tienen porque joder mas areas verdes.
Manuel C.04/17/2018 13:20
Oh man... Does this mean latinamerican countries are the next target of USA "help"? And by help I mean genocide to get our natural resources
Marcos G.04/17/2018 12:46
Maldonado wasn't a Martyr. He just drown himself in an accident
Mark B.04/16/2018 16:13
I don't think they are activists...they are just protecting what belongs to them. If I were to protect my house from trespassers... would I be an activists. People's right to access food and water should always be protected over the sick minds on international companies. Here in Chile, our president is planing to ban some decrees which protect the environment because he believes they go against free market and development. What an idiot!
Pablito M.04/16/2018 14:08
The photo of Maldonado Argentinian drown in a riot that has nothing to do with the environment, check your information.
Milos V.04/16/2018 13:34
South America is a place where greedy Europians came to get as much property as possible and make some serious money. They didn’t have any laws protecting the nature and now they don’t want to give their properties away. Everything is fenced up there is crazy.
Mike B.04/16/2018 03:26
Is Trump gonna send bombs to help?
Benedito F.04/16/2018 02:39
Minha filha mora em Macapa, ela é missionaria junto com o marido e , uma vida muito dura, cobra onça aranha febre amarela , sem conforto nenhum ,tudo dificil
Miguel C.04/16/2018 00:58
More murders are in US 😧
Cesar O.04/15/2018 19:31
.
Tarciano V.04/15/2018 18:29
Of course, 14 years socializing misery, :( bolivarianismo go to hell and take with you all corrupt politicians...
Carlitos B.04/15/2018 17:29
Pusieron una foto del hippie Santiago Maldonado ... Murió ahogado.
Jordan Z.04/15/2018 13:21
In arg anyone knows about PR and the elites, its laughable to blame santiago maldonado, its just stupid to defend the elites, see you in 100 hears, snowflakes
Miquelma V.04/15/2018 11:24
Did you know it ? This is so sad :(
Ivonka A.04/15/2018 10:45
80,000 acres of rainforest are cut every day primarily for pastures and fodder for farm animals. It is the flesh consumer who is responsible for this environmental devastation.
Leo L.04/15/2018 09:17
Mentira, esses ativistas são todos socialistas; roubam, invadem e vendem as terras aqui na Amazônia - PA. Sou Brasileiro e digo que essa história É MENTIRA! Ativista brasileiro é a pior raça de gente que existe por aqui, são todos criminosos, morrem assassinados porque são ladrões e invasores de terras alheias. Ativista?!! Kkkkkkk, tudo vagabundo!
Jorge L.04/15/2018 02:53
Speak for yourselves 😂😂😂
Alfredo B.04/14/2018 13:06
I tried to believe in you until i Saw 2 Argentinian criminals in your footage well, good luck with that
Rebecca G.04/14/2018 00:32
Where is ONU? I wonder
Alejandro S.04/14/2018 00:27
If you as a first world person want to stop the deforestation you should stop living like a first world country