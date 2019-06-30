back
Erasing Student Debt
Top Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have announced major plans to cancel student debt. This used to be an issue candidates would avoid — now, it's front and center for the 2020 election.
06/25/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:33 PM
14 comments
Thomas A.06/30/2019 18:59
The first student says "Between my brother and I.." we have 200 hundred thousand in debt. -- Ask for a refund: you were never taught grammar in your school.
Cody P.06/29/2019 05:56
Can’t wait for the crippling taxation that comes with canceling student debt. Let’s vote for the Democrats just to watch this country fall.
Des W.06/29/2019 00:49
Just make state colleges affordable and not have extortionate interest rates for loans for private colleges. And yes so what if the tax payer picks up the tab, we're supporting the military to the tune of trillions to fight the oil companies and Saudi Arabia's wars.
Leon O.06/26/2019 09:58
Do you think Sanders actually believes this utter crap he comes out with? Or just says it so the foolish and gullible will hopefully vote for him..
Stan D.06/26/2019 02:03
Trump 2020
Eddie F.06/26/2019 00:22
joint the military,,, rotc and reserve both pay tuition
Margaret E.06/26/2019 00:05
At college the professors brain wash these kids and then they come out not knowing the truth and look like idiots.
Korey C.06/25/2019 23:41
IDIOTS... Let me make it very simple for you... this. Is. What. Happens. When you let the government control institutions. Other people spending other people's money on other people doesnt work. Just like your fantasy of student debt relief. Deal with it. And find a job and stop getting degrees is gender studies.
Jay D.06/25/2019 22:25
Sooo Capital one is just gonna say " ok you don't owe us anything anymore". Yeah right😂😂😂😂
John K.06/25/2019 22:08
Professors are so liberal why don't they work for free. That will cut expenses. I paid for my son's education. Who's paying me back???
Valli S.06/25/2019 20:07
These are ppl who really care about Us.....not constantly defending their bad behavior but instead have a honest good vision for the betterment of our country.
Andrew H.06/25/2019 17:28
The crux of that plan will be to make everyone else pay for it. This is gonna end in disaster
Ryan K.06/25/2019 16:31
Democrats resulting to bribery as their campaign strategies
Ricky S.06/25/2019 16:23
if you cant afford school ,try trade school,save your money