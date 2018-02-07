back
Esmond Bradley Martin stabbed to death in Nairobi
Esmond Bradley Martin, 75 years old, was a pioneer in the fight against poaching. He was stabbed to death in his home in Nairobi.
02/07/2018 5:52 PM
162 comments
Nelson A.06/09/2018 04:24
African govt constitute of cartels and Mafia,they oppress to the bones and kill with no remorse .
Michael G.02/17/2018 10:03
Why would the Kenyatta faily ever want to deal with Ivory trade. They forever had better opportunities to do honorable businesses. Justice i way long due
Owuor R.02/16/2018 19:09
Cartels are overworking
Oluwatosin O.02/16/2018 18:50
Good work ,wish every one could sacrifice ass this man has done
Philemon M.02/16/2018 18:42
One day the elephant will be seen only in the story books.
Peter M.02/16/2018 18:25
This Mzungu guy who was investigating illegal ivory trade was unfortunately deported to the Cemetery on the orders of Jezebel, he was snooping too close to the queen of Ivory trade in Africa.
Cessy C.02/16/2018 17:42
Cartels at work. Too powerful to be touched by authorities. SMH!!
Everline L.02/16/2018 17:30
Not good
Isiaku A.02/16/2018 17:30
The same Africans killed this man and you blaming trump over shithole gesture
Ganessen V.02/16/2018 16:53
May his soul rest in peace.. no political issue my African broth. n Sist. We are all animals...
Protus I.02/16/2018 16:35
R.I P
Evans M.02/16/2018 14:55
All wang chong lee in kenya must be hunged
Gerald O.02/16/2018 14:36
RIP!! Brother.
Fred O.02/16/2018 11:48
I haven't heard of Godec question the unfortunate killing of his fellow citizen in Nairobi, what he does is poking nose on the cheap Kenyan politics!
Chuks J.02/16/2018 10:28
So sad.
Malkah D.02/16/2018 10:21
Hmmm,kenyans are unfair yo the man
Collo C.02/16/2018 09:57
Wasasi pia hawapendi ujinga wameanza kuwinda wanadamu pori
Jayesh P.02/16/2018 09:57
We are blind to see that a living elephant is worth more than a dead one.....thank you our chosen government for making this country unsafe
Toktobolot M.02/16/2018 08:54
white man creates problem, finds a way to solve it and make money, and then gets killed for it, thereby becoming famous, it funny because its happening.
Rotr S.02/16/2018 07:46
So sad 😭..m tired of this generation God!!!!!!!!greed has led some to their early grave..the elephants just lost a hero..who will speak for them?who will defend rhem?what a world!!!!a wicked world 🌎