Europe's last primeval forest destroyed because of insects

Europe's last primeval forest, a UNESCO world heritage site, is being destroyed by the Polish governement because of an "insect invasion".
28 comments
Maciej K.09/13/2017 06:00
Hi people, im from Poland, and i know the situation, last time when borer get into trees, they wanted cut them all. Bio activists blocked cut of 100 trees, so we Lost ONE MILLION TREES, Because insected trees increase so fast, that we couldnt stop it. This forest is our proud, so we have to do it best, even if it massive cutting part of forest.
Fred H.09/03/2017 07:39
Terrible!
Faizan F.09/01/2017 16:29
I understand protecting the vegs from unknown insects like some people said, but 80000 sft?? What kind of insects need to be killed by such extreme measure?
Wiktoria T.08/30/2017 08:26
gdzie my zyjemy...
Renaat D.08/29/2017 19:55
Ik hoop dat dit minimaal 10000 maal in België kan gedeeld worden
OO B.08/29/2017 19:30
Lies, insect invasion my ass
Melissa H.08/29/2017 17:16
Wow did you see the guy in charge of environmental protection...lmao his face has it written all over it: "I don't give a shit about protecting the forest"
Elsa S.08/29/2017 15:48
imagine how much pagan shit goes on in this Forrest lol
Chase D.08/29/2017 13:20
Much effort XD
Todd B.08/29/2017 13:18
Dicks
Bob J.08/29/2017 09:55
there must be a better natural way.
Twm C.08/29/2017 08:37
Or Induced More Ways Of Getting Birds In The Area And Over Animals They Did With Yellow Stone Park With Wolf's BeCause The Dear Were Eating EveryThink
Peter P.08/29/2017 08:04
Brut nature, you leftie cu*ts...
Holly W.08/29/2017 05:45
What is the insect?? Where is the rest of the story. I honestly don't know, this report has more holes than swiss cheese.
Hattie S.08/29/2017 04:03
Dis.
Aaron H.08/29/2017 03:35
😭 they are turning out to be like Americans who care less about the forest and life. I thought Poland knew better.
Kevin A.08/29/2017 03:32
Lying polish fucking twat.
Kai H.08/29/2017 02:51
Lying Polish scum
Nicklas J.08/29/2017 01:01
is this was you were talking about when we were in sweden?
Eron A.08/29/2017 00:18
That is pure lies you idiot