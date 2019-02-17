Everything You Need to Know About Rosa Parks

She took a stand by sitting down. Here's how Rosa Parks dedicated her life to human rights. ✊🏾
16 comments
Abdulla A.11/01/2019 18:55
Nice speech
MD A.10/30/2019 10:20
Hi ok
Zareef K.10/27/2019 09:29
Nice man
Asma B.10/25/2019 20:26
An amazing woman who will always have a place in the history books. i love Rosa Parks, a genuine woman of strength <3
Nelson J.10/25/2019 13:35
Ooohhh ROSA....😥
Wesley Z.10/25/2019 09:37
GOD BLESS THIS SISTER 🌹 🌹😘.
Brut10/24/2019 14:08
Rosa Parks died on October 24, 2005. Learn more about her life and legacy: https://www.rosaparks.org/biography/
Dorothy R.02/18/2019 14:20
why is Obama in my feed?
Lina M.02/18/2019 10:19
pretty)
Antony P.02/18/2019 08:35
For every colored person around the world who has been discriminated at some level or the other, Rosa Parks will always remain a symbol and beacon that with persistence and determination, you can push walls.
Chris R.02/18/2019 00:01
no wise decision to give a warlord mass murderer a stage in the first few seconds
Christopher J.02/17/2019 18:37
Why do you keep ignoring this? https://www.thewrap.com/donald-trump-met-rosa-parks-muhammad-ali-photo/
Chris M.02/17/2019 18:30
Thank you Rosa Parks for making a statement and for never giving up!
Lynda L.02/17/2019 17:49
Amazing Rosa Parks and President Obama. The difference from this current so-called President....DJT’s father was a member of the KKK. Got arrested in NYC at a KKK rally. Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Breaks my heart to see how far America has fallen in the past two years........
Walter B.02/17/2019 17:46
Amazing
Mary O.02/17/2019 16:33
We should never forget her courage to stand up for the rights of all people🤗🤗🤗