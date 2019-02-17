back

Everything You Need to Know About Rosa Parks

She took a stand by sitting down. Here's how Rosa Parks dedicated her life to human rights. ✊🏾

02/17/2019 4:01 PMupdated: 06/26/2019 2:59 PM
16 comments

  • Abdulla A.
    11/01/2019 18:55

    Nice speech

  • MD A.
    10/30/2019 10:20

    Hi ok

  • Zareef K.
    10/27/2019 09:29

    Nice man

  • Asma B.
    10/25/2019 20:26

    An amazing woman who will always have a place in the history books. i love Rosa Parks, a genuine woman of strength <3

  • Nelson J.
    10/25/2019 13:35

    Ooohhh ROSA....😥

  • Wesley Z.
    10/25/2019 09:37

    GOD BLESS THIS SISTER 🌹 🌹😘.

  • Brut
    10/24/2019 14:08

    Rosa Parks died on October 24, 2005. Learn more about her life and legacy: https://www.rosaparks.org/biography/

  • Dorothy R.
    02/18/2019 14:20

    why is Obama in my feed?

  • Lina M.
    02/18/2019 10:19

    pretty)

  • Antony P.
    02/18/2019 08:35

    For every colored person around the world who has been discriminated at some level or the other, Rosa Parks will always remain a symbol and beacon that with persistence and determination, you can push walls.

  • Chris R.
    02/18/2019 00:01

    no wise decision to give a warlord mass murderer a stage in the first few seconds

  • Christopher J.
    02/17/2019 18:37

    Why do you keep ignoring this? https://www.thewrap.com/donald-trump-met-rosa-parks-muhammad-ali-photo/

  • Chris M.
    02/17/2019 18:30

    Thank you Rosa Parks for making a statement and for never giving up!

  • Lynda L.
    02/17/2019 17:49

    Amazing Rosa Parks and President Obama. The difference from this current so-called President....DJT’s father was a member of the KKK. Got arrested in NYC at a KKK rally. Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Breaks my heart to see how far America has fallen in the past two years........

  • Walter B.
    02/17/2019 17:46

    Amazing

  • Mary O.
    02/17/2019 16:33

    We should never forget her courage to stand up for the rights of all people🤗🤗🤗