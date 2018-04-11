back

Farmers still plucking of fur from angora rabbits

Rabbits screaming in pain and terror while their fur is being removed: this is what the French welfare group One Voice filmed in this angora farm.

04/11/2018 5:02 AM
  • 15.3k
  • 86

68 comments

  • Stacey B.
    04/20/2018 06:03

    Poor little rabbits

  • Åse G.
    04/18/2018 22:04

    Terrible!!!

  • Deann G.
    04/14/2018 07:13

    This type of stuff just irks the hell outta me! I'd like some of these asshats to have their hair ripped away from their bodies. 😠

  • Cushla A.
    04/13/2018 11:47

    Sick of the cruelty to all animals

  • Frida W.
    04/13/2018 02:04

    In heavens name stop inflicting pain on creatures!!

  • Iulia I.
    04/12/2018 22:35

    Humans are shit!!! 😡

  • Brenda J.
    04/12/2018 15:55

    This is just too horrific to watch!

  • Heike B.
    04/12/2018 15:03

    Legt diese Kreaturen auf den Tisch bindet die an und zieht den ganz langsam die Haut ab

  • Krystal C.
    04/12/2018 14:02

    ....and yet a nipplr.is offensive and this shit is ok to share.

  • Gavin G.
    04/12/2018 10:26

    Not watching this.. but its sick and evil

  • Elbee C.
    04/12/2018 10:22

    Ananya Farha

  • MaryAnn G.
    04/12/2018 07:33

    murdering savagely is wrong.... animals are not able to defend themselves.... read the book "Man Kind???" by Cleveland Amory..

  • Yoko L.
    04/12/2018 01:14

    Do not hide his face and name! ! Exposing his face💢💢💢👹

  • Bryan E.
    04/12/2018 00:45

    How is this legal?

  • Justin B.
    04/12/2018 00:25

    wtf man

  • Annemieke H.
    04/11/2018 20:44

    Ik ga dit niet kijken hoor. ..vreselijk😯

  • Ioannis T.
    04/11/2018 20:27

    Ποιος είναι τελικά το ζώο?

  • Mark M.
    04/11/2018 19:21

    Scumbags

  • Victoria T.
    04/11/2018 19:09

    I actually cannot bear to watch this, I can imagine it only too well. WHY and HOW do we justify this??!!

  • Bonnie R.
    04/11/2018 18:42

    I am not interested in viewing this post, I read your comments first, glad I did. They should not post such things if they are that horrific that the public fears to view them, I know they give you an option,but there are curious children,and they will watch.