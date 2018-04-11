back
Farmers still plucking of fur from angora rabbits
Rabbits screaming in pain and terror while their fur is being removed: this is what the French welfare group One Voice filmed in this angora farm.
04/11/2018 5:02 AM
68 comments
Stacey B.04/20/2018 06:03
Poor little rabbits
Åse G.04/18/2018 22:04
Terrible!!!
Deann G.04/14/2018 07:13
This type of stuff just irks the hell outta me! I'd like some of these asshats to have their hair ripped away from their bodies. 😠
Cushla A.04/13/2018 11:47
Sick of the cruelty to all animals
Frida W.04/13/2018 02:04
In heavens name stop inflicting pain on creatures!!
Iulia I.04/12/2018 22:35
Humans are shit!!! 😡
Brenda J.04/12/2018 15:55
This is just too horrific to watch!
Heike B.04/12/2018 15:03
Legt diese Kreaturen auf den Tisch bindet die an und zieht den ganz langsam die Haut ab
Krystal C.04/12/2018 14:02
....and yet a nipplr.is offensive and this shit is ok to share.
Gavin G.04/12/2018 10:26
Not watching this.. but its sick and evil
Elbee C.04/12/2018 10:22
Ananya Farha
MaryAnn G.04/12/2018 07:33
murdering savagely is wrong.... animals are not able to defend themselves.... read the book "Man Kind???" by Cleveland Amory..
Yoko L.04/12/2018 01:14
Do not hide his face and name! ! Exposing his face💢💢💢👹
Bryan E.04/12/2018 00:45
How is this legal?
Justin B.04/12/2018 00:25
wtf man
Annemieke H.04/11/2018 20:44
Ik ga dit niet kijken hoor. ..vreselijk😯
Ioannis T.04/11/2018 20:27
Ποιος είναι τελικά το ζώο?
Mark M.04/11/2018 19:21
Scumbags
Victoria T.04/11/2018 19:09
I actually cannot bear to watch this, I can imagine it only too well. WHY and HOW do we justify this??!!
Bonnie R.04/11/2018 18:42
I am not interested in viewing this post, I read your comments first, glad I did. They should not post such things if they are that horrific that the public fears to view them, I know they give you an option,but there are curious children,and they will watch.