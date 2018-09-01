back

Fast fashion and its environmental impact

"Today, we wear clothes like condom. We wear them once and throw them away" This boutique in Sydney wants to fight against "fast fashion" and its environmental impact. This is how they do it.

09/01/2018 9:07 AM
  • 1.9m
  • 75

47 comments

  • Britt W.
    09/04/2019 15:01

    So Good that you do this action!!❤️❤️❤️

  • Katiuska N.
    10/01/2018 00:58

    No se si lean lo que quiero expresar..aqui en venezuela se necesita mucha ropa para los mas necesitados

  • Nuur M.
    09/30/2018 18:57

    Noo com

  • Hanan S.
    09/29/2018 18:50

    تشبيه رائع

  • Abdelmoula E.
    09/29/2018 18:45

    .

  • Wassan R.
    09/29/2018 10:21

    تشبيه سخيف

  • Alma M.
    09/21/2018 05:53

    Title pls

  • Naomi S.
    09/21/2018 03:50

    Good idea

  • Kabu G.
    09/19/2018 01:49

    kam o

  • Nuur M.
    09/18/2018 21:48

    Ne

  • Shoyo C.
    09/18/2018 13:15

    What do the guys say after? Its a prank?

  • Viola M.
    09/18/2018 02:37

    that true

  • Viola M.
    09/18/2018 02:34

    that true

  • Gulmira Y.
    09/14/2018 21:04

    Kjdr58lчыкшддю, чв

  • Md N.
    09/14/2018 17:37

    Absolutely you are so Lovely.

  • Sanabel S.
    09/14/2018 06:44

    Very good idea

  • أبو م.
    09/14/2018 01:19

    ٠

  • Karim H.
    09/13/2018 19:02

    Nicr

  • Adam I.
    09/12/2018 22:14

    Yksw

  • Suzanne F.
    09/11/2018 23:24

    You Do perhaps.