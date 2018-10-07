back

Fighting Preconceptions About the Deaf Community

She's a lawyer, a mother of two — and she's deaf. She tells us how society's preconceptions of the deaf community get it wrong.

10/07/2018 5:01 PM
  • 344.5k
  • 99

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

56 comments

  • Francis C.
    11/18/2018 14:38

    ima Pilot,Entrepreneur and Awesome 😎

  • Ahmad K.
    11/17/2018 07:42

    تحيا مصر تحيا مصر تحيا مصر تحيا مصر

  • Sidz S.
    11/16/2018 21:45

    Nasir khan jan ki mama

  • الحان ز.
    11/16/2018 16:59

    Serjio ramos

  • Byekwaso H.
    11/15/2018 23:00

    Amen

  • سعد ا.
    11/15/2018 13:36

    هاي جنيها راموس يمكن اختها الله

  • Med H.
    11/15/2018 02:06

    What is this non spiken is Lang

  • Hasan E.
    11/14/2018 08:03

    odaklanma bozuklulugu yaşama

  • ابو م.
    11/14/2018 06:14

    ق beautiful

  • Saida S.
    11/12/2018 07:06

    What is the language she is speaking??

  • Ahmad K.
    11/08/2018 11:29

    تحيا مصر تحيا مصر

  • Jose N.
    11/08/2018 00:19

    Saludos bendiciones

  • Ahmad K.
    11/07/2018 19:07

    تحيا مصر تحيا مصر

  • Arif M.
    11/07/2018 17:13

    Rt

  • Mian M.
    11/06/2018 11:22

    Nice

  • Ahmad K.
    11/05/2018 09:34

    تحيا مصر

  • يوسف ح.
    11/04/2018 11:24

    ليش لا ترجمه بالعربي

  • حسن ا.
    11/04/2018 00:47

    glad for her 😊😊😊

  • أبو أ.
    11/04/2018 00:30

    اوكي

  • Ahmed H.
    11/02/2018 16:55

    Respect U 2 much