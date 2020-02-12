back
Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight
She's been protesting every Friday since October outside the U.S. Capitol, inspiring thousands of people to join her movement. This is Jane Fonda's fight for climate action.
02/12/2020 8:01 AM
- New
And even more
Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight
Hanging bridges in Costa Rica's canopy
Joaquin Phoenix pleads for animal rights in Oscar acceptance speech
This app informs us on the impact of clothing
Two monarch butterfly advocates found dead in Mexico
The life of Boyan Slat, a young man who wants to clean the oceans
0 comments