back
First Transgender Woman to Run for PM in Thailand
Thailand may get its first-ever transgender prime minister. But before that happens, she'll have to navigate a lot of hate not often associated with the gay-friendly nation. 🇹🇭🏳️🌈
03/06/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:47 PM
- 15.3k
- 76
- 13
And even more
- 3:08
New York Attorney General calls for dissolution of NRA
- 3:07
#TBT: The first woman vice-presidential candidate
- 4:29
Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons
- 3:02
Trump competes with other nations on COVID-19 response
- 8:03
The life of Taylor Swift
- 6:21
The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained
10 comments
Avranil B.03/01/2020 15:30
Call this number you will get to know everything 07975508496
Darryl B.03/17/2019 22:00
Not a woman still a man 😂
Cyrus J.03/10/2019 04:41
*His Name is Pauline 😂
Martin W.03/09/2019 13:26
Inaccurate reporting.
Neema M.03/09/2019 05:55
Wtf even is that
Emele L.03/08/2019 15:08
Disgrace, looney tick. Man dried to change Gods work.
Nevin S.03/06/2019 21:46
the world has gone insane
Ad A.03/06/2019 19:18
ordinary . this kind of person make news.not so true.
Juan P.03/06/2019 17:02
Hahaha
Frank T.03/06/2019 16:34
WTF???👿