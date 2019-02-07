back
Fishing: Why FADs are a threat to marine life
"It's no longer fishing, it's just scooping up fish" Pollution, overfishing, bycatch of endangered species... This fishing technique may be controversial, but it actually represents close to 80% of tuna catches in France. CASH Investigation's journalists took a closer look at FADs.
02/07/2019 12:03 PM
8 comments
Mustafa A.02/28/2019 20:55
İsterimki yer yüzünde balık diye birşey kalmasın bu dünyada balık bittikten sonra bu insan oglu ne bok yiyecek nalet olsun bu dünyayı bu hale getirenlere
Haji B.02/28/2019 20:12
ر'
Philip V.02/16/2019 14:25
So how do you think will you go fishing ask every fish its sizes and age?
Mehmet E.02/14/2019 00:47
Artik kopsun kiyamet insan oglu bitirmeden dunyayi
Alke B.02/09/2019 21:45
When all is fucked up and finish,I know humans will start eating each other
Arnaize V.02/07/2019 22:41
These are irresponsible people who dont think quality but quantity. Its all about MONEY!
Alfred G.02/07/2019 18:59
Well 2 more years and no fish in the ocean, that os what I see. Then all hell will break out.
Brad M.02/07/2019 13:49
The problem is human fucking greed!