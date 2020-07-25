back

Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea

She lost her flipper after colliding with a ship, and since then, she's been hugging the Mediterranean coast, unable to feed herself properly. Terribly thin, Fluker the whale is now at the end of her life… Footage by Alexis Rosenfeld Photographe and WWF-France

07/25/2020 6:59 AM
12 comments

  • Alice D.
    30 minutes

    Fluker, all whales deserve better than this. We have the capacity to make this stop. How craven that we don’t. 🌏�bar

  • علي ع.
    36 minutes

    تصرفات البشر نحو البيئة يش محزن ومخجل

  • Mickel N.
    42 minutes

    We "human" are the true animals.

  • Tiffany E.
    an hour

    This is so sad. Can’t we do anything for her?

  • Hajera M.
    an hour

    Very sad!

  • Rodab A.
    an hour

    💔💔💔💔💔

  • Jenalene L.
    an hour

    This is too much for 2020...😭

  • Alder C.
    an hour

    Oh, I thought she lost a Flipper. She'll be alright. There's a whale who's missing it's flukes (or tail) and has adapted well without them. Tho I'm not saying the situation isn't sad

  • Swayamsree M.
    an hour

    😥 Heartbreaking Another innocent victim of human rampage

  • Pedron A.
    an hour

    https://youtu.be/jUg2O-3NwQo

  • Pedron A.
    an hour

  • حيدر ي.
    an hour

    شنو زلبيتها