Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea
She lost her flipper after colliding with a ship, and since then, she's been hugging the Mediterranean coast, unable to feed herself properly. Terribly thin, Fluker the whale is now at the end of her life… Footage by Alexis Rosenfeld Photographe and WWF-France
07/25/2020 6:59 AM
12 comments
Alice D.30 minutes
Fluker, all whales deserve better than this. We have the capacity to make this stop. How craven that we don’t. 🌏�bar
علي ع.36 minutes
تصرفات البشر نحو البيئة يش محزن ومخجل
Mickel N.42 minutes
We "human" are the true animals.
Tiffany E.an hour
This is so sad. Can’t we do anything for her?
Hajera M.an hour
Very sad!
Rodab A.an hour
💔💔💔💔💔
Jenalene L.an hour
This is too much for 2020...😭
Alder C.an hour
Oh, I thought she lost a Flipper. She'll be alright. There's a whale who's missing it's flukes (or tail) and has adapted well without them. Tho I'm not saying the situation isn't sad
Swayamsree M.an hour
😥 Heartbreaking Another innocent victim of human rampage
Pedron A.an hour
https://youtu.be/jUg2O-3NwQo
Pedron A.an hour
حيدر ي.an hour
شنو زلبيتها