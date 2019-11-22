back
Footage shot at a French pig factory farm
Injured animals crammed together, dead newborns left on the ground... This is what L214 Ethique et Animaux filmed in a French factory farm which uses intensive farming practices. 95% of pigs raised in France are found on this type of farm. Warning: this video contains footage that some viewers may find disturbing.
11/22/2019 7:26 AM
- 104.8k
- 281
- 254
232 comments
Nica B.4 days
French fries is made in France, therefore i despise French fries
Paulette K.12/07/2019 11:34
😡😢
Tibbott L.12/05/2019 15:16
Absolutely Terrible!!!! It's all about Human greed at the end of the day 😡
Ana M.11/30/2019 18:54
😢😡
Dendup T.11/29/2019 01:26
"An innocent being should not be deprived of its happy life and be surrendered by sacrifice, so that by its death "conscious" human beings can acquire wealth!" - Maha Sambodhi Dharma Sangha Guru from The Speech Against Animal Sacrifice At Gadhi Mai Temple Speech link: http://dharma.maitriya.info/en/news/41/speech-against-animal-sacrifice-at-gadhi-mai Article: http://us.bsds.maitriya.info/love-for-animals/
Carole H.11/27/2019 21:08
So disgusting
Manuela W.11/27/2019 05:56
The disconnected is unreal reading some of these comments on here ! So sad
Patrice P.11/25/2019 20:58
Good to be a vegie or vegan feel very sorry for any animal what is not be out in the sun and rain SORRY PIGGIE that we humans think we can do this to you
Maria F.11/25/2019 20:54
I hope they don't feed them dead piglets*
Maria F.11/25/2019 20:52
This is really sick, makes me think twice about buying pork products*
Mai B.11/25/2019 11:44
Which animal deserves to be our friends and which not? If dogs or cats are not that cute, they might end up being in this video. It’s so cruel to treat animal that ways! Their happy faces in advertising make sense somehow since this is the end of their suffering life. So please turn on your vegan mode.
Samantha A.11/25/2019 03:18
95% of pigs raised in France are found on this type of farm and we still believe these are isolated cases...
Martino M.11/24/2019 22:21
Nasty conditions for our food to be in
EZe Q.11/24/2019 17:40
Do you still want a big burguer with cheese and bacon?
Monica A.11/24/2019 14:13
Wow. Just awful. 😢😡
Jay Y.11/24/2019 12:07
F#ck factory farms
John B.11/24/2019 12:02
It is a discrace the way we treat animals, as a Vegetarian l am aware that we can grow far more crops on a hectare of land than grase catel for slaughter, to feed our increasing population, we will need to eat more fruit and veg' to survive, this will cum about naturally in the fullness of time,
Michael P.11/24/2019 11:13
Buy local. Britain does Not farm this way. Its disgusting.
Shelley F.11/24/2019 08:23
😢
Anatoli T.11/23/2019 23:12
Stop eating meat!!!! I really can’t believe that after watching this you will order meat again!!!!!