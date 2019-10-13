back
France: A pristine nature reserve in the Alps
This site is strictly prohibited to the public. Only a few researchers can go there. Their goal? Observing how nature evolves without human action. At the heart of Lauvitel's pristine nature reserve with brut nature.
10/13/2019 8:36 AM
27 comments
Man C.10/31/2019 04:05
wow Good Morning
Verónica C.10/29/2019 21:06
OMG is spectacular. 👍👍
Ana M.10/27/2019 23:57
Porque esta prohibida al público y él está alli,!!?
Bobbie C.10/26/2019 14:11
Wonderful work.
Angel V.10/25/2019 17:24
MUY LINDO
Pauline B.10/24/2019 20:33
We need more places like this.
Zally D.10/24/2019 01:18
A hidden treasure
Midi S.10/21/2019 06:29
The best movement for conservating the nature
Zarlex G.10/20/2019 15:37
Don't let the World see this peaceful place 😓 cause some people can destroy this 😒.. just like what Happened to amazon. I hope this place is strongly protected by the government..
Jan B.10/18/2019 08:24
Has natural evolution slowed because of human traffic?, sounds like it has. Just wish humans could embrace harmony and sense and maybe greed and power could be pushed to the bottom of the list 😢
Ifie F.10/17/2019 11:13
Breeze will just carry one plastic bag and fly in there ..mtcheew
Andy B.10/17/2019 08:34
As the area is subject to human generated air pollutants and the fact that human beings are an integral part of nature on earth I have to conclude that research carried out here has limited even skewed integrity, if it is true that wolves are shot here as Oliver Olivier Hamerlynck commented then the whole project is rendered redundant.
Val R.10/17/2019 08:22
Nature works quite well without us interfering
Nicole G.10/16/2019 16:35
Tres, tres interesante Les chercheurs. Maravillosas personas.
Tasalaotele S.10/16/2019 06:18
Sisi Ala'ilima,
Alicia P.10/15/2019 22:29
Que maravilla!
Kamran R.10/15/2019 18:23
I need Hermitage no one follow me.
Olivier H.10/15/2019 18:19
But still shooting a few hundred wolves there, order of the prez
Vani A.10/15/2019 14:20
The dream job to be most of the year in contact with this untouched nature, especially in mountain!
Valérie D.10/14/2019 16:58
J'adore, sauf que, l'activité humaine ne se limite pas aux sols, bien loin de là, et les Alpes ne font pas du tout exception. Il y a l'air....les pluies....mais au moins c'est comme un sanctuaire qui peut être trouvé par des espèces d'insectes, oiseaux. qui ne savent plus où aller...