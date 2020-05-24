EuroVélo 4, a bike route throughout Europe
France's astonishing Verdon Gorge
Japan's mysterious glowing squid
Japan's glowing Kochia Hill
The Nā Pali coast offers breathtaking landscapes
The Sagano Bamboo Forest, a magical experience in Kyōto
France? Fuck France
been there a few years ago with my motorcycle, really worth the trip
Sorry 1 mint please=All about nature subscribe to youtube Chanel 🙏🙏🙏💚💚💚💚(https://youtu.be/JxJOlnDHTJA
beautiful and interesting watching
4 comments
Eugene J.28 minutes
France? Fuck France
Marco C.39 minutes
been there a few years ago with my motorcycle, really worth the trip
Pedron A.an hour
Sorry 1 mint please=All about nature subscribe to youtube Chanel 🙏🙏🙏💚💚💚💚(https://youtu.be/JxJOlnDHTJA
Saad H.an hour
beautiful and interesting watching