France's astonishing Verdon Gorge

Grand Canyon, vertiginous cliffs, emerald-green river… No, you're not in the U.S., but in one of the most emblematic landscapes of France. Discover the beautiful Verdon Gorge. 🚣🏽‍♀️☀️

05/24/2020 9:01 AM
4 comments

  • Eugene J.
    28 minutes

    France? Fuck France

  • Marco C.
    39 minutes

    been there a few years ago with my motorcycle, really worth the trip

  • Pedron A.
    an hour

    Sorry 1 mint please=All about nature subscribe to youtube Chanel 🙏🙏🙏💚💚💚💚(https://youtu.be/JxJOlnDHTJA

  • Saad H.
    an hour

    beautiful and interesting watching