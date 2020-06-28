back

France's Colorado, the largest deposits of ochre in the world

Infinite shades of yellow, orange and red glowing under the bright summer sun. Welcome to Colorado Provencal in France. 🇫🇷

06/28/2020 7:01 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:13

    France's Colorado, the largest deposits of ochre in the world

  2. 3:02

    General Sherman: the largest living organism in the world

  3. 3:09

    Ursa Major, one of the largest constellations in our sky

  4. 3:06

    Japan's glowing Kochia Hill

  5. 2:39

    Hvítserkur, a majestic dark monolith in Iceland

  6. 2:17

    Katia Krafft is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes

3 comments

  • Efren S.
    11 minutes

    Hey, haven't you noticed that pine trees seem to favor such red soil or whatever you call it? I know this from childhood.

  • Marlene V.
    23 minutes

    Looks like Garden of the Gods, which is actually in Colorado

  • Bitt G.
    an hour

    Gorgeous!