France's Colorado, the largest deposits of ochre in the world
Infinite shades of yellow, orange and red glowing under the bright summer sun. Welcome to Colorado Provencal in France. 🇫🇷
06/28/2020 7:01 AM
3 comments
Efren S.11 minutes
Hey, haven't you noticed that pine trees seem to favor such red soil or whatever you call it? I know this from childhood.
Marlene V.23 minutes
Looks like Garden of the Gods, which is actually in Colorado
Bitt G.an hour
Gorgeous!