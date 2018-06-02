back
Francia Marquez's fight for the environment in Colombia
"We're taught to love our land and to fight for it, even at the risk of our own lives" She fought relentlessly to protect her homeland, and has become an Afro-Colombian environmental icon. Meet Francia Marquez.
06/02/2018 3:29 PM
- 52.6k
- 690
- 29
19 comments
Dalim U.06/29/2018 15:44
Dalim U.06/29/2018 15:44
Ricky W.06/29/2018 01:42
Yes, because plunder is groundless.
Terry R.06/21/2018 17:38
Bravo . Yes stop this destruction now . I Salute you Francis Marques
Imelda I.06/17/2018 16:04
Keep up d good work
Jeanette L.06/13/2018 18:26
Inspiring
Maharaj K.06/12/2018 12:22
Well done dear daughter !! I bless you !!
Haleh M.06/11/2018 22:18
thought you might like so much to do in this life...we just be focusing on the wrong things
Lourdes S.06/10/2018 18:19
Dios nuestro Señor te proteja a ti y a tu familia bella Señora! Gracias en nombre de la humanidad porque todo esfuerzo fortalece al mundo
علي ح.06/09/2018 20:20
Gil D.06/08/2018 02:04
Causality in everything, yes?
Ah G.06/07/2018 10:05
Julia H.06/06/2018 02:51
What Hank Wood said💚
Madan P.06/06/2018 02:01
Inspiring lady !
Rebecca K.06/03/2018 15:36
Brave fò r sure. Strong, smart and determined. Great news.💜💜
Ale A.06/02/2018 22:00
Brave.
Hank W.06/02/2018 20:57
Well done that lady. The rest of the world is purposely ruining itself. If you can keep your little corner free from the taint of greedy heartless humans, then good on you. Hope you are protecting innocent animals too. Be kind.
Anders H.06/02/2018 18:31
Leslie B.06/02/2018 15:40
Francia Marquez mms1