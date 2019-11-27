back
Freetown is taking action against climate change
It’s one of the poorest countries in the world. However, Sierra Leone is committed to adopt solutions to fight climate change. As part of the @C40Cities, Brut nature met Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown, the country’s capital city. This is her message.
11/27/2019 4:55 PM
14 comments
Ismon12/01/2019 07:37
💪🏿
Tracey-ann Z.12/01/2019 07:27
Brava Sierra Leone!
Ne R.11/30/2019 14:58
Here in the Phils. we hav Aetas an aboriginal group of people wherin when they notice that d place they occupy is degraded they leave the place,let the plants&trees grow,d animals enjoy their habitat & let d soil breath.
Dendup T.11/29/2019 01:50
Dendup T.11/29/2019 01:48
Dendup T.11/29/2019 01:42
Dendup T.11/29/2019 01:38
Darius M.11/28/2019 06:02
RESPECT!
Phillip G.11/27/2019 23:45
Wow- Look at these people who have so little planting trees! Just thinking how much the rest of the world needs to wake up.
Shobha W.11/27/2019 23:00
Sierra Leon is small but wealthy. Very educated people live here. They had the First University in whole of Africa. Climate change is effecting Africa, as we have started to cut down trees, to better our life.
Hakimm H.11/27/2019 21:53
Steven D.11/27/2019 20:20
This lady would make an outstanding prime minister, very positively progressive.
Norbert J.11/27/2019 19:40
God bless her for the progressive ideas
Harez A.11/27/2019 18:28
👏👏