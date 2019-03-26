back
French Guiana, episode 3: the environmental impact of gold
In Guiana, a huge mining project is stirring controversy, and reminding us that exploiting gold, whether it's done legally or illegally, inevitably has an impact on the environment. Episode 3 of our series of stories on the impact of gold in Guiana.
03/26/2019 11:54 AM
- 150.9k
- 673
- 11
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
9 comments
Awais K.03/31/2019 23:02
bro we have so so so much to learn...our knowledge is very limited and we dont know shit
Geoff K.03/29/2019 12:28
gold is at fever pitch...
Denise C.03/28/2019 13:53
Por esse e outros que estão acontecendo tantos desastres naturais.
Alfred G.03/27/2019 23:07
Money is king and will make people do whatever they can to make it.
Ruby Y.03/27/2019 21:25
No Small miners struck gold to get rich. Small miner takes lot of risks mining or looking for gold, they dont have proper equipment for safety. Word of mouth spread among locals and they believed theres gold. Its a scam to lure people to find gold sometimes locals will let their property to gold hunters to have easy money,.but the environmental impact is larger than we think that cause soil erosions putting our food sources like rivers, forest, oceans, backyards not suitable for food because of the potent chemicals used for mining smaller or larger scales. Erosion of soil is due to weak foundation no plants will survive leaving the soil soft and erode due to flash flood. The Environmental impact is not only your yard but the whole earth suffers.
Andrea A.03/27/2019 01:32
There is French Guiana and Guyana...no "Guiana"...
Elijah D.03/26/2019 17:58
Learn to listen 🏺👽𓂀
Olivia B.03/26/2019 13:53
Dwayne Bonsu
Vivian O.03/26/2019 12:55
Up