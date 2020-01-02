back
Frogfish have incredible hunting techniques
6 milliseconds. That’s all a frogfish needs to swallow its victims whole. Here is why this fish is such a master hunter.
01/02/2020 5:20 PM
Frogfish have incredible hunting techniques
2 comments
Luke O.44 minutes
Evolution. Pretty wild!
Arbolero T.an hour
One moment you there and the next , POOF! Gone!