Frogfish have incredible hunting techniques

6 milliseconds. That’s all a frogfish needs to swallow its victims whole. Here is why this fish is such a master hunter.

01/02/2020 5:20 PM
2 comments

  • Luke O.
    44 minutes

    Evolution. Pretty wild!

  • Arbolero T.
    an hour

    One moment you there and the next , POOF! Gone!