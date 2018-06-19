back

General Carrera lake's caves are considered to be among the most beautiful in the world

In Chile, this lake is home to some extraordinary caves 😮

06/19/2018 7:08 AM
  • 52.7k
  • 38

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

22 comments

  • Amy S.
    09/12/2018 14:08

    absolutely breathtaking.

  • Virginia P.
    08/09/2018 07:24

    So beautiful it's unreal

  • Halina N.
    08/09/2018 05:19

    Beautiful...

  • Yania L.
    08/04/2018 19:19

    Beautiful!

  • Dagmar G.
    08/03/2018 16:36

    Truly gorgeous!

  • Rockin N.
    08/03/2018 13:39

    Beautiful.

  • Maria V.
    06/30/2018 17:08

    Would love to go there someday. 😍

  • Patricia B.
    06/28/2018 11:07

    Beautiful

  • Caridad M.
    06/27/2018 06:07

    Que belleza Dios mío

  • James M.
    06/27/2018 05:12

    baby adonde es esto?

  • Suzanne I.
    06/27/2018 01:43

    have you been here?!!

  • Patrizia P.
    06/23/2018 03:15

    😍

  • Bea d.
    06/22/2018 08:36

    Mira

  • Olivia M.
    06/21/2018 15:01

    go!

  • Meime G.
    06/20/2018 19:51

    The natural art😍😍

  • Kajari B.
    06/20/2018 07:56

    Wonderful!!!

  • Ashley H.
    06/20/2018 06:27

    we can go here on the tour!

  • Alexie B.
    06/20/2018 01:12

    Tu vas là aussi ? :o

  • Baffin G.
    06/19/2018 20:47

    Vamos así vemos al joy

  • Balal M.
    06/19/2018 18:37

    Awesome and very beautiful