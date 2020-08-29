back
Genetically modified mosquitoes released in Florida
750 million genetically modified mosquitoes have been released in Florida ... to combat their disease-spreading cousins already there.
08/29/2020 4:21 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
71 comments
Dawn M.7 hours
So is the goal to kill off the mosquito species? What then happens to our Florida Bat population? And so on and so on?
James W.a day
Sounds like a great idea. And he reasons make sense. But messing with nature has never been successful
Franz E.a day
Wonderful idea. I hope, they have considered all neccessary aspects 💥
Patricia D.a day
How do they "make females"
Denby K.a day
We've meddled with nature before with disastrous consequences. Remember cane toads being released in Australia to eat the cane grubs? Yes,they ate everything else but. Did I mention they secrete venom? Lots of cats and dogs and indigenous fauna die from trying to eat these,they have no natural predators in Australia so proliferate unchecked. In South America where they originate there are animals that are immune to their venom and can eat them,hence they don't infest the habitat. Man,stop messing with nature, she's already got it right,learn from her.
Avni S.a day
isn't this cool
Berba M.2 days
Bad
Berba M.2 days
Remember the Zika virus in Brazil its was by gmo mosquitoes from bill gates
Sanya M.2 days
I mean.... what could possibly go wrong...
Austin Y.2 days
" We're messing with nature again"
Asiul E.2 days
It looks like the female anopheles mosquito.😱 Good thing it's male.🤗
Mar T.2 days
What could possibly go wrong. It's only 2020...
Monday Lee2 days
I contacted Hiv in 2017, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HEPATITIS. I started taking my ARV's, My CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of Dr. Apala also I saw a lot of testimonials about him on how he uses herbal medicine to cure HEPATITIS. I contacted him and told him my problems, He sent me the herbal medicine and I took it for 14 days after then I went for check-up and I was cured. The medicine has NO SIDE EFFECT, there's no special diet when taking the medicine. He also cure ALS, HEPATITIS B, CANCER, HERPES, DIABETES and lots more. You can reach him on e-mail [email protected] WhatsApp +2349051798469 https://www.facebook.com/drapalaherbalhome/
Ahsan T.2 days
Are these mosquitoes are the one that caused dengue outbreak in Pakistan?
David L.2 days
Man always tryna play God 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
Julio G.2 days
Can this possibly back fire?mosquitos serve a purpose in our eco system.many birds,bats and other insects feed off these things
Mary S.2 days
Why?
Jussi T.2 days
The biggest k1ller in the world.. Should b a time to get rid of the deseases they provide💪🏼
Jussi T.2 days
Hope itl work out well🙌
Minkailu J.2 days
I am so lucky to invest with Mrs Katerina PortNova well this is the only account manager I've seen to be legit and also keeps to her words, I don't really know if there are others out there but I can tell you since i started investing with her I've been benefitting from her platform a lot. Indeed this has been a life changing opportunity to me and all thanks to him for helping me out in binary option trade, I invested with the least plan in her platform and received 10,800$ in a week trade with her https://www.facebook.com/Katerina.portnova.4