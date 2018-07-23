back

Geothermy: this icelandic farm grows vegetables all year round

You can now grow vegetables all year round thanks to geothermal energy. Even through the coldest days of winter.

07/23/2018 3:48 PM
  • 714.7k
  • 74

43 comments

  • Asmita G.
    08/01/2018 00:40

    ?

  • Cecilia B.
    07/30/2018 19:18

    Amazing, great job!

  • Hazel M.
    07/30/2018 06:35

    ang galing nito. 😊 Kahit hindi pick season ng veggies magkakameron pa rin. Panoorin mo.

  • Chanda K.
    07/30/2018 06:11

    Happy birthday chhori

  • Jhalak S.
    07/29/2018 15:39

    SUPER ! : Shree complex, Nepal

  • Carmen L.
    07/29/2018 15:36

    Cool

  • محمد ع.
    07/28/2018 22:11

    العلم قوة وتقدم

  • Younis C.
    07/28/2018 18:01

    One should not worry about food shortage,as long as we have hard working people like this.

  • Razi G.
    07/28/2018 14:42

    Haji Munna

  • Madiha A.
    07/28/2018 06:31

    ماشاء الله 🌿🌿

  • ناجي س.
    07/27/2018 23:20

    تم

  • Vatsan N.
    07/27/2018 13:35

    Excellent effort......All the best!

  • Sunita P.
    07/27/2018 05:31

    Wonderful

  • Jasbir S.
    07/27/2018 04:08

    I like this work

  • Abdelkader D.
    07/26/2018 22:13

    J'ai saisi une chose l'instruction sert a quelque chose ..mais avoir l'esprit d'initiative vous amené a promouvoir

  • Jerm H.
    07/26/2018 18:52

    What is this exactly

  • Bhagwan K.
    07/26/2018 15:55

    Excellent sir ji

  • Raghbir S.
    07/26/2018 11:22

    Would like to see

  • Omar A.
    07/26/2018 10:40

    How could we adopt it for under developed country, where many people starves every day.... Can you help to share this farming idea with us.

  • Purabi P.
    07/26/2018 05:30

    They are growing and eating the best food. Grown naturally. All chemical free. So no risk of cancer