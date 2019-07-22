back
Get Sun Protection That Respects the Environment
"There needs to be a real wake-up call on the impact of sunscreen on the marine environment." Protecting yourself from the sun with a more natural product is possible. The EQ Love brand has launched a sunscreen composed of only mineral filters, packaged in a recyclable bottle. → Discover the product line here: http://bit.ly/2NMe1U8
07/11/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:43 PM
3 comments
Donnie M.07/22/2019 12:41
Make it shark repellant also
Karin M.07/12/2019 19:50
Gibts auch von Weleda
Brut07/11/2019 23:30
