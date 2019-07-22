back

Get Sun Protection That Respects the Environment

"There needs to be a real wake-up call on the impact of sunscreen on the marine environment." Protecting yourself from the sun with a more natural product is possible. The EQ Love brand has launched a sunscreen composed of only mineral filters, packaged in a recyclable bottle. → Discover the product line here: http://bit.ly/2NMe1U8

3 comments

  • Donnie M.
    07/22/2019 12:41

    Make it shark repellant also

  • Karin M.
    07/12/2019 19:50

    Gibts auch von Weleda

  • Brut
    07/11/2019 23:30

    ✅ All year long, Brut helps you to be an informed citizen and consumer. That’s why we’re working with - a brand that shares those same values. Brut. receives a portion of the revenue when our audience makes a purchase online: http://bit.ly/2NMe1U8

