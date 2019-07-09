Get to Know Tom Steyer
It's official — billionaire Tom Steyer is running for president after nearly two years of pushing to impeach President Trump.
The Ultimate Anti-Trump 2020 Candidate
I’m Tom Steyer and like you, I’m a citizen who knows it’s up to us to do something. Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is officially running for president. But even before announcing his 2020 bid, his goal was to impeach Donald Trump. To reach his goal, he pulled out all the stops, creating a petition that’s been signed by more than 5 million people and producing ads promoting impeachment.
Steyer acquired his $1.6 billion fortune in Farallon Capital and Goldman Sachs hedge funds before leaving it all behind for politics in 2014. He became an environmentalist and spent tens of millions to fund research in renewable energy to fund nonprofits, to fund Democratic candidates. And he’s not afraid to lobby elected officials. In January 2018, he sent every member of Congress a copy of the book “Fire and Fury,” which presents a scathing portrait of the Trump administration. It's a book that the president tried to ban without success. In April 2018, Steyer mailed an impeachment guide to over 5,000 Democratic candidates.
“This president is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons. He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution, he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth. If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?” Steyer asks.
This summer, he plans to travel across the U.S. to convince voters and perhaps also to plan his own 2020 presidential campaign? In November 2018, he launched his “5 Rights” campaign, a platform based on equal voting rights, the right to clean air and water, free public education, a living wage, universal health care.
Brut.
- 10.2k
- 177
- 75
66 comments
Brian T.08/01/2019 00:00
Who cares
Mitchell D.07/31/2019 12:30
Trump is the best president in are life time go Trump go.2020
Terry F.07/31/2019 11:35
He is just as corrupt as the rest of them, I'm sure he broke every law in the book to make his money to..
George G.07/31/2019 01:06
Falsely accusing President Trump of doing the things that Obama actually did will get you nowhere. Pouring your billions into the destroy the republic agenda of the radical leftist commiecrat party will get you broke.
Melanie B.07/30/2019 18:09
Then sink your Millions into MAKING sure there is no voter suppression! Get car pools and buses to take everyone to the polls to vote! Get addresses for the Native Americans and rural citizens to get to the polls! There will be such an out pour of voters that Trump will lose the election by 5+ Million votes!
Rick C.07/30/2019 14:57
This guy is a trouble maker. Support our country and our president.
Terry G.07/29/2019 23:17
Yea I have heard his LIES TRUMP 2020 KEEP AMERICA GREAT
Tracey L.07/29/2019 22:37
will never vote for any Democrats especial a wealth idiot like you
Marty P.07/27/2019 16:02
Trump train still
Jackie W.07/27/2019 15:38
If you get lucky and get elected expect the investigation to begin within a year you will have no more secrets.Infact we should start the impeachment process now.
Dan M.07/25/2019 21:10
Shut up blow bag
Renate M.07/25/2019 20:52
And you one hateful disgusting Human being
Ted H.07/25/2019 20:35
Sorry to hear about your bout with liberal wackosis.
Margaret P.07/25/2019 17:42
Just like all the other democrates got their millions .
Thomas N.07/25/2019 15:53
One more fool.
James S.07/24/2019 18:36
🖕🖕🖕🖕
Charles J.07/24/2019 18:33
Tom steyer the billionaire who wants to be president wants big money out of politics? There will actually be people who will vote for him even after reading that sentence
Charles J.07/24/2019 18:30
I just wiped my butt with the flyer delivered in my mail box. Can you believe he thinks we live in a Democracy? We practice Democracy we live in a Republic. Just because you know hedge funds and how to rip off the poor so uou can look good giving it back doesnt make Tom Steyer any less a crooked politician than the rest.
Bill O.07/24/2019 02:57
Just watched this and I'm impressed. Why is he running for President? Shouldn't he be on the ballot for SAINTHOOD?
Esther R.07/23/2019 16:55
You will not get my vote!