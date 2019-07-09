Get to Know Tom Steyer

I’m Tom Steyer and like you, I’m a citizen who knows it’s up to us to do something. Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is officially running for president. But even before announcing his 2020 bid, his goal was to impeach Donald Trump. To reach his goal, he pulled out all the stops, creating a petition that’s been signed by more than 5 million people and producing ads promoting impeachment.

Steyer acquired his $1.6 billion fortune in Farallon Capital and Goldman Sachs hedge funds before leaving it all behind for politics in 2014. He became an environmentalist and spent tens of millions to fund research in renewable energy to fund nonprofits, to fund Democratic candidates. And he’s not afraid to lobby elected officials. In January 2018, he sent every member of Congress a copy of the book “Fire and Fury,” which presents a scathing portrait of the Trump administration. It's a book that the president tried to ban without success. In April 2018, Steyer mailed an impeachment guide to over 5,000 Democratic candidates.

“This president is a clear and present danger who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons. He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution, he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth. If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?” Steyer asks.

This summer, he plans to travel across the U.S. to convince voters and perhaps also to plan his own 2020 presidential campaign? In November 2018, he launched his “5 Rights” campaign, a platform based on equal voting rights, the right to clean air and water, free public education, a living wage, universal health care.

Brut.