back
Giraffes numbers have been plummeting
Unlike elephants and polar bears, they have gone under the radar. Here is why giraffes are facing a "silent extinction".
08/23/2019 6:20 AM
- 278.1k
- 472
- 12
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
12 comments
Pat B.09/19/2019 14:53
We wish
H B.08/26/2019 21:30
Wait until, some fat joe from states, who poses with a giraffe... And call himself "Enviromental lover throphy hunter,
David B.08/26/2019 07:31
WHAT'S FUCKING NEXT IN THE FUTURE!!!💪💪💪
Vineet C.08/26/2019 06:47
Humans wid no humanity that's y
David B.08/25/2019 12:33
Beautiful animal, hopefully it can be saved from extinction.
Bernd R.08/23/2019 23:33
The pride of creation... Overall that climate change discussion, the burning Amazonas, Sibirian Tundra, Canada... Wherever... The need for palm oil, meat, raw materials... Nobody's talking about birth control. We are too successful... More than rabbits, sorry
Justin G.08/23/2019 20:37
Way to go humans!
Renfebron R.08/23/2019 17:02
Humans are the most savage dangerous beasts ever to evolved in this planet so sad😞💚
Jen P.08/23/2019 16:55
They were everywhere when I went to Kenya in 1991 even in the villages
Becca S.08/23/2019 10:42
"Reasons for this drop in numbers include..." it's HUMANS, let's face it, it's US, it's ALWAYS us. Come on, humans, we REALLY need to change our ways.
Ahilya C.08/23/2019 09:18
Species extinction leads to human extinct 😕
Lori G.08/23/2019 07:53
Trophy hunters keep killing them.