back
Giving sex trafficking survivors economic freedom
Your used bra could help a sex trafficking survivor find economic freedom. Lingerie company Adore Me has partnered with the non-profit Free The Girls: Fight Human Trafficking to financially support women who come out of sex trafficking. 👏 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
06/08/2020 4:07 PMupdated: 06/08/2020 4:09 PM
- New
2 comments
Kirsten A.an hour
1 lightly padded bra can equal a face mask if doubled and lined in cotton.
Tariq R.an hour
boob's mask