Giving sex trafficking survivors economic freedom

Your used bra could help a sex trafficking survivor find economic freedom. Lingerie company Adore Me has partnered with the non-profit Free The Girls: Fight Human Trafficking to financially support women who come out of sex trafficking. 👏 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

06/08/2020 4:07 PMupdated: 06/08/2020 4:09 PM
2 comments

  • Kirsten A.
    an hour

    1 lightly padded bra can equal a face mask if doubled and lined in cotton.

  • Tariq R.
    an hour

    boob's mask