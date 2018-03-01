back
Global ban on cosmetics testing on animals
Cosmetics testing on animals is still widely used across the world. The European Parliament wants to change that.
03/01/2018 4:58 PM
21 comments
Sally H.03/16/2018 09:31
How about those scientists test chemicals on themselves?! Cruel ! ugly ! Heartless people!
Vale K.03/07/2018 19:40
why not people..🤔🤔
Rachel H.03/07/2018 15:12
t
Gonçalo T.03/07/2018 14:01
The EU os full of shit
Oleksiy N.03/07/2018 13:10
What's about vaccines, drugs, etc.? Why only cosmetics?
Paulo C.03/07/2018 11:54
Portanto não se devem fazer testes em animais mas sim no focinho de quem compra os cremes😎
Lewis T.03/07/2018 10:43
Amazes me why they don’t just test stuff on serial killers or peados
Constantina C.03/07/2018 09:14
Stop 😤😡😡😡😡
Constantina C.03/07/2018 09:13
Nenorociți de diavoli!!! 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Alex K.03/07/2018 09:02
🤦♂️ Let’s just use vegans for the experiments; they are insane anyways
Tiziana C.03/07/2018 08:30
Cannot understand how or why with so much technology, this is still necessary? Obviously easier to KILL!!!
July J.03/06/2018 20:38
Stopppppp this people please! ! !
Mathilde L.03/06/2018 20:36
D’ici 2023 je pourrai m’acheter du make up guerlain, chanel.. et peut être ton mascara s’il n’y a pas de cire d’abeille!!!
Nikolovski B.03/06/2018 14:16
YES BECAUSE THIS IS AN ANIMAL PLANET AND WE ARE JUST LIVING HERE BUT YET THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN PROTECT THEM...AND IN THE SAME TIME WIPE THEM ALL OUT
Elena A.03/06/2018 14:07
There are so many monsters in prison(rapists, pedophiles, killers) and we are still testing stuff on innocent animals?
Andreia R.03/03/2018 20:54
I'd love to stick hypodermic needle into the vein of that scientist , with the formula of a new cosmetic.. human testing of the scientists... how dos this sound?
Lisa B.03/02/2018 22:36
Shared
Victoria C.03/02/2018 02:17
xx
Helen R.03/01/2018 22:33
For God's sake stop this damn evil, well just what can you call it!!!!
John L.03/01/2018 20:42
ban testing, respect other life , not to do so can be looked on as similar to the holocaust