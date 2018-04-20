back
Greenpeace wants companies to take their responsibility
Single-use plastic is polluting our environment. To reduce this waste at the source, Greenpeace is asking manufacturers to limit their use of packaging.
04/20/2018 10:24 AM
Joyan A.04/30/2018 15:42
Its confusing how its gonna be our planet our marine animals in the years to come how its gonna be solved the planet is all messed up its the human error
Doug M.04/26/2018 20:38
Let's take a balanced approach to this problem, any barge used for dumping garbage should be sunk immediately.
Baz C.04/26/2018 20:06
also, isn't it funny how the issue of single use plastic is more known now than ever, and that most people have seen videos like this, but yet stores are packaging products in SUP more now than ever? what gives?
Baz C.04/26/2018 20:03
i worked at a grocery store for a while and my job was to cut fruits and place them in single use plastics for people who couldn't just cut their own fruits up. one pineapple goes from 2.99 to 6.99 once it's peeled. the grocery store was built on a filled in wetland that is part of a swamp, and the little wetland that was left was completely choked with plastics. I would clean it on my lunch break (which the other staff members didn't appreciate) and find tons of straws, styrofoam, and packaging that went directly from our store into a wetland.
Robert M.04/26/2018 19:52
The largest contribution to plastic pollution is poor waste management in developing countries.that is where the problem needs sorting out and we will see a massive reduction in are oceans
Alison R.04/26/2018 19:38
I must be getting old. We had reusable glass bottles when I was a kid that got sent away to be cleaned. We had a wicker basket for our shopping that we took to the shops each day. Veggies were weighed and the bags were used to carry our school lunches. We bought meat as and when it was needed and we bought the right weighed amounts from the butchers. I can’t say we did much recycling but then I guess we didn’t need to.
Walter S.04/26/2018 17:53
Carlos P.04/26/2018 15:37
Steven H.04/26/2018 14:06
Recycle and use as bricks for building in third world countries. (Because guess what... some are already doing it)
Eric M.04/26/2018 13:34
Andrea L.04/26/2018 13:22
Oh boy do I have a idea but no one wants to listen do and make the effort to listen and understand so I don’t talk...
Tyler K.04/26/2018 13:14
Lidia M.04/26/2018 07:56
Bag of reusable material paper bag Glass bottle... just to want...
Stacey A.04/26/2018 06:23
It's all so unnecessary
FairWage5004/26/2018 05:45
Governments should ban them
Rucha R.04/26/2018 05:22
isn’t enough to just throw it into the recycle bins you know
Maris G.04/26/2018 03:48
.... plastic ... it should be mandatory to get this plastic eating, chewing machine at every home ... and then reuse ....
James K.04/26/2018 02:42
Demetrios G.04/26/2018 01:59
Yasmin C.04/25/2018 21:56
ideally we would take a hessian shopping bag and buy loose fruit and veg. why can't supermarkets provide 'clean' shopping baskets for our produce? it would eliminate the need for all that packaging