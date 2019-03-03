back
Greta Thunberg's Environmental Message at Davos
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg isn't at Davos for fun and games. She again took aim at the rich and powerful, who flew in via their private jets to discuss… climate change?
01/26/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:30 AM
41 comments
Gina A.03/03/2019 00:37
she is incredible
Jake E.02/25/2019 10:13
I’d be jealous too
Katainoi K.02/20/2019 03:30
You need to move out from city and leave in the jungle! CLIMATE IS ALWAYS CHANGING!
Michael F.02/19/2019 10:51
Were they supposed to walk?? Kids 🤦♂️😂
Gabriel W.02/19/2019 10:23
It’s all a hoax but at least she practices what she preaches
Mie F.02/18/2019 12:56
What a good girl! Wish there were more like her out there...
Alejandra E.02/18/2019 05:42
she deserves a full ride schoolarship at any university of her choice
K'inich J.02/17/2019 14:04
Greta and the world also have access to information. Research "Climategate". Thousands of emails of the most prominent climate change scientists falsifying data to promote the man-made warming theory. Its ADMITTED.
Scottie C.02/14/2019 11:47
When the world is so peaceful you have to manufacture a crisis.
Margaret K.02/14/2019 03:50
Out of the mouth of babes, so much wisdom!!
Heather S.02/13/2019 20:55
You go girl!
John J.02/12/2019 20:37
This is so retarded
Susan N.02/09/2019 01:13
Wonderful!
Melinda S.02/06/2019 02:01
Sadly I don’t. She is a messenger for us all
Ryan S.02/03/2019 17:47
Weird kid
Damien T.02/03/2019 17:09
Next time they should keep the location a secret to keep all the wacky green nutjobs away.
Jane S.02/03/2019 08:25
It's her future she is fighting for. Fantastic.
Mostafa E.02/03/2019 08:09
GREAT.Dear Greta
Dan A.02/03/2019 07:45
Looks like global warming at her location. And most of the USA, Russia, etc etc etc. 🙄 Indoctrination at its best.
Dan A.02/03/2019 07:39
I guess they should have sailed their private yachts for 6 weeks to get to the meeting. She should hang out at LAX and complain just after she stepped off a jet. 🙄🙄🙄 Beam her up Snotty!!