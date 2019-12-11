back
Greta Thunberg's speech at the COP25
"I’m telling you, there is hope, I have seen it. But it does not come from the governments or corporations. It comes from the people." As she was giving a speech at the COP25 conference, Greta Thunberg was named Time Person of the Year 2019. This is her message.
12/11/2019 6:34 PM
Anthony P.an hour
Climate warming is a false religion. 2020 scripture must be full filled. Including Trump being fired!! Impeached.....
Claudio S.an hour
Even if you don’t agree with her, what’s funny about her message? I don’t understand.
Phil R.2 hours
Get back to school and shut up 😠
Girish B.4 hours
You are 100%. All these GRE, and other measures are sham, big sham....
Ampie K.4 hours
Is she related to smeagol?
Steve G.9 hours
She knows fuck all.
Marie-Helene B.11 hours
How do you travel around the world Are you dying and polluting our air ... hypocrites
Allen M.12 hours
IT DOES NOT TAKE MANY WORDS !! TO TELL THE TRUTH !!! 🏁🇸🇪😇 🌎🌍🌏🏁😇❤️👍
Hilbert G.14 hours
You have traveled around the world and use the precious energy and wasted your time.You have been poorly educated, go back to school get some lifetime experience it will do you a world of good
Daniel E.15 hours
She said nothing that's disagreeable or untrue. Her most true statement is that the governments will not be the world's salvation. It is up to the people to change matters.
Reagan L.17 hours
Why I need to listening a child voice ?
Kugan P.17 hours
The one thing that amazes me is how people are so lazy to educate themselves about climate change have so much to comment about it...yes hear a child complain, hear a Celebrity complain, even a Politician (Gore said wed be under water by now) and we up in arms...are we so easily manipulated..where is the the individuals ability to think and search for answers...face book is not the answer.. Do you know that many, many scientists and other weather experts. Say this human made climated change is not true, even Patric Moore the Co founder of green peace... So the long and short of it is from my reading through many Statements of scientists and other experts i agree no man made climate change
Leidolf M.21 hours
18 examples of the spectacularly wrong predictions made around 1970 when the “green holy day” (aka Earth Day) started: 1. Harvard biologist George Wald estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” 2. “We are in an environmental crisis which threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation,” wrote Washington University biologist Barry Commoner in the Earth Day issue of the scholarly journal Environment. 3. The day after the first Earth Day, the New York Times editorial page warned, “Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction.” 4. “Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” Paul Ehrlich confidently declared in the April 1970 issue of Mademoiselle. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” 5. “Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born,” wrote Paul Ehrlich in a 1969 essay titled “Eco-Catastrophe! “By…[1975] some experts feel that food shortages will have escalated the present level of world hunger and starvation into famines of unbelievable proportions. Other experts, more optimistic, think the ultimate food-population collision will not occur until the decade of the 1980s.” 6. Ehrlich sketched out his most alarmist scenario for the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive, assuring readers that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the “Great Die-Off.” 7. “It is already too late to avoid mass starvation,” declared Denis Hayes, the chief organizer for Earth Day, in the Spring 1970 issue of The Living Wilderness. 8. Peter Gunter, a North Texas State University professor, wrote in 1970, “Demographers agree almost unanimously on the following grim timetable: by 1975 widespread famines will begin in India; these will spread by 1990 to include all of India, Pakistan, China and the Near East, Africa. By the year 2000, or conceivably sooner, South and Central America will exist under famine conditions….By the year 2000, thirty years from now, the entire world, with the exception of Western Europe, North America, and Australia, will be in famine.” 9. In January 1970, Life reported, “Scientists have solid experimental and theoretical evidence to support…the following predictions: In a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution…by 1985 air pollution will have reduced the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half….” 10. Ecologist Kenneth Watt told Time that, “At the present rate of nitrogen buildup, it’s only a matter of time before light will be filtered out of the atmosphere and none of our land will be usable.” 11. Barry Commoner predicted that decaying organic pollutants would use up all of the oxygen in America’s rivers, causing freshwater fish to suffocate. 12. Paul Ehrlich chimed in, predicting in 1970 that “air pollution…is certainly going to take hundreds of thousands of lives in the next few years alone.” Ehrlich sketched a scenario in which 200,000 Americans would die in 1973 during “smog disasters” in New York and Los Angeles. 13. Paul Ehrlich warned in the May 1970 issue of Audubon that DDT and other chlorinated hydrocarbons “may have substantially reduced the life expectancy of people born since 1945.” Ehrlich warned that Americans born since 1946…now had a life expectancy of only 49 years, and he predicted that if current patterns continued this expectancy would reach 42 years by 1980, when it might level out. (Note: According to the most recent CDC report, life expectancy in the US is 78.8 years). 14. Ecologist Kenneth Watt declared, “By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate…that there won’t be any more crude oil. You’ll drive up to the pump and say, `Fill ‘er up, buddy,’ and he’ll say, `I am very sorry, there isn’t any.'” 15. Harrison Brown, a scientist at the National Academy of Sciences, published a chart in Scientific American that looked at metal reserves and estimated the humanity would totally run out of copper shortly after 2000. Lead, zinc, tin, gold, and silver would be gone before 1990. 16. Sen. Gaylord Nelson wrote in Look that, “Dr. S. Dillon Ripley, secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, believes that in 25 years, somewhere between 75 and 80 percent of all the species of living animals will be extinct.” 17. In 1975, Paul Ehrlich predicted that “since more than nine-tenths of the original tropical rainforests will be removed in most areas within the next 30 years or so, it is expected that half of the organisms in these areas will vanish with it.” 18. Kenneth Watt warned about a pending Ice Age in a speech. “The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years,” he declared. “If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age.”
Rick T.a day
Blah blah blah. Garbage
Bobby L.a day
Cge nga pangaralan mo ang mas bata pa sayong mga politican kung makikinig sayo hay nako ang kasamaan ay lumalaganap na kaya wala ng inaasahan ang tao at ang paghuhukom dahil hindi ito mapigil ng tao at lalo ang kamatayan kaya matandang bata iwan ko na lang sayo
Jyanzi K.a day
World governed by idiots who know nuts about the people and the planet.
Barbara S.a day
She’s amazing but not one person is willing to get out of there cars or planes or recycle but plastic still used styrofoam still used come on stop the bull
David D.a day
Go away and be a child
Leo C.a day
Pure bollicks
Renate R.a day
I repeat mike Keller’s quote You cannot stop climate change. Period. It has been going on since the beginning of time. Sure we do need to stop all the pollution as much as possible. It is a real threat but that will not stop climate change or even really slow it down the earth goes through its own Cycles just like the seasons spring summer fall and winter. only it takes a lot longer. We are not dinosaurs we are humans we have the ability to adapt and overcome any kind of change and I mean any that the earth goes through.we can adapt to any environment that we want to better than roaches.not even and all out nuclear war will kill every human on earth we are here to stay just like the roaches. The earth has already went through 5 major ice ages the earliest was 2 billion years ago. And the most recent one began 3 million years ago and continues today. (Yes we live in an ice age) currently we are in a warm interglacial that began 11000 years ago. There are 5 million cubic miles of ice on Earth right now and scientists say it would take five thousand years for Earth to be completely ice free with an average temperature of 80 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the current 58 and I think we can live with an average temperature of 80 degrees