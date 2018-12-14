back

Grizzly-polar bear hybrid is a result of climate change

This grizzly-polar bear hybrid is a new result of climate change.

12/14/2018 7:12 AM
  • 285.1k
  • 126

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

78 comments

  • Elijah R.
    03/26/2019 23:54

    It's a hybrid polar grizzly bear.

  • Kay J.
    02/15/2019 05:14

    climate change is fake news you are just seeing god create new life!

  • Ariane S.
    02/08/2019 11:49

    !!

  • Shay M.
    02/06/2019 16:51

    !!!😮

  • Ian H.
    01/22/2019 03:48

    Penguinbearpig😮

  • Sarah J.
    01/15/2019 03:46

    Ever thought that’s how animals evolve..

  • Tyler D.
    12/31/2018 01:07

    Hold the hell on that sounds like a damn monster a grizzly poler bear

  • Brendan P.
    12/30/2018 23:32

    hybrid animals

  • Diane H.
    12/30/2018 18:48

    wow a new species!

  • Chris E.
    12/30/2018 16:35

    Evolution

  • Mathew G.
    12/30/2018 14:03

    Bs

  • Momina S.
    12/30/2018 11:24

    see i told u 😏

  • Shania A.
    12/29/2018 23:50

    Jacob Doel

  • Madelyne J.
    12/29/2018 19:24

    The first picture looked like a jungle bear from the rainforests of bc (I forget what they are actually called)

  • Paige Y.
    12/29/2018 11:26

    pizzly bear!!!

  • Yuliantitanuwidjaja
    12/29/2018 07:25

    Beruang ,menyeramkan!

  • Kevin D.
    12/28/2018 23:27

    Polly bear or panda bear or cookies and cream bear or oreo bear

  • Kristal J.
    12/28/2018 14:49

    Hunting is not a fucking sport assholes!! I love hunting but it is never a sport for me respect the laws of nature!!!

  • Karl K.
    12/28/2018 11:42

    Are grizzly and polar bears the same size?

  • Enzo J.
    12/28/2018 07:54

    Except if they're different species then they can't produce fertile offspring Bear hybrids are fertile.