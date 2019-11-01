Guests Blast Fox News During Fox News Interviews

Who are the Boogaloo Bois?
Diana M.01/11/2019 14:18
Thank you to all those who stand up for the truth and calling out this entertainment station. The American people deserve to know "all of the facts".
Kim S.01/10/2019 23:15
Fox News is harmful for dumb Republicans and especially for mentally ill Trump! Most shame on Sean Hannity, Most shame on Sean Hannity 👺
Jeff C.01/10/2019 10:18
I can’t wait to read a comment from a FoxNews BoBo
Joseph D.01/10/2019 02:21
Interesting
Jan M.01/09/2019 18:50
Fox news sucks!!!!
Troy W.01/09/2019 04:16
This whole brut is bs. Just another left wing mind meld.
Mary T.01/08/2019 23:06
Yes yes yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Peggy D.01/08/2019 20:08
Love this
Tracy T.01/08/2019 12:51
Fox has already admitted that they’re not a news network but are news entertainment. People should take them as seriously as they do the enquirer.
Derrick A.01/07/2019 05:40
Not to defend Fox News as a whole but local Fox tends to be more credible in larger cities and they have credible reporters like Shep Stewart that report on actual news. They give overwhelming amount of air time to right wing pundits though, and pass it off as “news”.
Marc H.01/07/2019 01:20
https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-news-calls-out-trump-for-flipping-a-180-on-shutdown-blame
Marc H.01/07/2019 01:19
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-puts-nra-on-defensive-with-stunning-gun-comments
Marc H.01/07/2019 01:19
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/findings-that-russia-meddled-to-help-trump-beat-clinton-were-accurate-and-on-point-senate-intel-panel
Marc H.01/07/2019 01:19
https://taskandpurpose.com/sanders-terrorists-border
Titia K.01/06/2019 13:28
Well, I think that one good thing (the only I can find up till now) about Fox “News” is that they air these comments and don’t cut them out. Nice
Matt S.01/06/2019 04:19
I trust them.
Linda M.01/06/2019 03:06
BOYCOTT FOX and all their advertisers
Richard R.01/05/2019 23:14
Faux News. We Distort. Truth Denied.
Diana F.01/05/2019 05:23
Russian propaganda on fox 🦊 that and trumps propaganda. Only a brainless idiot would believe any of it. There are no facts to any of their reporting. NONE
Theresea L.01/05/2019 02:43
Fox News is fake news