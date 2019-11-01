back

Guests Blast Fox News During Fox News Interviews

These folks took ripping Fox News to a whole new level — they did it live on Fox News. 😲

01/02/2019 3:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:41 AM

And even more

  1. 5:05

    Who are the Boogaloo Bois?

  2. 2:42

    Donald Trump is in very good shape, says Donald Trump

  3. 6:43

    The life of LeBron James

  4. 2:40

    Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington

  5. 2:57

    Portland mayor blasts Trump on protests

  6. 3:57

    Republicans who flip-flopped on Trump

32 comments

  • Diana M.
    01/11/2019 14:18

    Thank you to all those who stand up for the truth and calling out this entertainment station. The American people deserve to know "all of the facts".

  • Kim S.
    01/10/2019 23:15

    Fox News is harmful for dumb Republicans and especially for mentally ill Trump! Most shame on Sean Hannity, Most shame on Sean Hannity 👺

  • Jeff C.
    01/10/2019 10:18

    I can’t wait to read a comment from a FoxNews BoBo

  • Joseph D.
    01/10/2019 02:21

    Interesting

  • Jan M.
    01/09/2019 18:50

    Fox news sucks!!!!

  • Troy W.
    01/09/2019 04:16

    This whole brut is bs. Just another left wing mind meld.

  • Mary T.
    01/08/2019 23:06

    Yes yes yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Peggy D.
    01/08/2019 20:08

    Love this

  • Tracy T.
    01/08/2019 12:51

    Fox has already admitted that they’re not a news network but are news entertainment. People should take them as seriously as they do the enquirer.

  • Derrick A.
    01/07/2019 05:40

    Not to defend Fox News as a whole but local Fox tends to be more credible in larger cities and they have credible reporters like Shep Stewart that report on actual news. They give overwhelming amount of air time to right wing pundits though, and pass it off as “news”.

  • Marc H.
    01/07/2019 01:20

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/fox-news-calls-out-trump-for-flipping-a-180-on-shutdown-blame

  • Marc H.
    01/07/2019 01:19

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-puts-nra-on-defensive-with-stunning-gun-comments

  • Marc H.
    01/07/2019 01:19

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/findings-that-russia-meddled-to-help-trump-beat-clinton-were-accurate-and-on-point-senate-intel-panel

  • Marc H.
    01/07/2019 01:19

    https://taskandpurpose.com/sanders-terrorists-border

  • Titia K.
    01/06/2019 13:28

    Well, I think that one good thing (the only I can find up till now) about Fox “News” is that they air these comments and don’t cut them out. Nice

  • Matt S.
    01/06/2019 04:19

    I trust them.

  • Linda M.
    01/06/2019 03:06

    BOYCOTT FOX and all their advertisers

  • Richard R.
    01/05/2019 23:14

    Faux News. We Distort. Truth Denied.

  • Diana F.
    01/05/2019 05:23

    Russian propaganda on fox 🦊 that and trumps propaganda. Only a brainless idiot would believe any of it. There are no facts to any of their reporting. NONE

  • Theresea L.
    01/05/2019 02:43

    Fox News is fake news

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.