Harrison Ford on climate change: "It's not all right."
"It's hard to read the headlines, floods, fires, famines, plagues, and tell your children everything is all right. Damn it, it's not all right." Harrison Ford on the grim realities of climate change and why the younger generation gives him hope ...
09/07/2021 11:58 PM
17 comments
Marty B.09/17/2021 16:30
Harrison Ford another mega millionaire Hollywood hypocrite fraud who wants YOU to do with out to shrink YOUR carbon foot print and use less energy to save the planet Mean while in Harrisons world🤡😂https://successstory.com/people/photos/house/harrison-ford
Nidia N.09/08/2021 12:35
You said it!! I hope the pessimists, corrupted, and greedy people listen! And that's that!!
David D.09/08/2021 12:16
Clap
Maëlle B.09/08/2021 08:32
I hope they're hearing him very well, and just acting now, because it's so urgent!! Our planet is suffering, people now are suffering...
Elisabet B.09/08/2021 08:00
The planet is overpopulated and Harrison Ford contributed to it himself.
Maxine B.09/08/2021 04:14
Well said Harrison 👏
Caroline B.09/08/2021 04:00
Some sad excuses on this site …you are nature people …what don’t some of you get ? Or do you make up your own stories to back up your so called victim mentality being poor …seriously no planet ..no plan B ! The poor man is the one who doesn’t understand this …Harrison Ford I’m sure has better things to do …he is at least trying to make a difference…what are some of you lot doing ?
Bilawal A.09/08/2021 02:29
♥
Nick A.09/08/2021 02:03
Climate change....the clear and present danger !
Ona Y.09/08/2021 01:46
Stop fuel production...
James J.09/08/2021 01:25
The Earth goes through phases. The Earth changes climate naturally. Man can't control it. Man is not doing anything to climate. The left things that the climate stays the same. If you do your homework the Earth was warmer when there was less technology. These leftist just want to tax the poor people
Joseph B.09/08/2021 01:19
Sure sure sure
Rob B.09/08/2021 01:16
Remember your line in the empire strikes back. I will See you in hell. And you have no idea what your are reading. And please stop Flying you could kill people because you don’t know where to land. You are plYing Russian rullett with your plane. And for the love of anything holy. You should know because our banging. The bone collector. Who has no holes. Shut the hell up
Joseph B.09/08/2021 01:11
Talk about the pervs… See how long you last!!!
JoAnn M.09/08/2021 00:53
How many airplanes, cars and homes do you own, Harrison?
Pat M.09/08/2021 00:28
This needs to be listened to many times over. Thank you Harrison Ford.
Baki P.09/08/2021 00:25
Just actor a good actor still acting tho and still working for the elite why you guys don't get enough never you just want more and more only from the poor people?