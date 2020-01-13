back

Hasidic trans activist shares story

She was born a boy in one of the most gender-segregated cultures. This is Abby Stein’s story of transition.

01/13/2020 12:59 PM
  • Nevin S.
    an hour

    leftist celebrating this lunacy... again... yawn

  • Anthony V.
    an hour

    Nobody can relate to this dude

  • Michelle J.
    an hour

    it proves that its not just some outside influence that causes this and to face such stern opposition and yet know in every fibre of your being what you are.❤️

  • Ozy M.
    2 hours

    She still look like a boy

  • Kyaw H.
    2 hours

    she still look like he.

  • Ahlem G.
    2 hours

    But in the end of the day it's just a dude with long hair and some lipstick

  • Vladimir N.
    2 hours

    Why their system is segregated by gender doesn`t have anything to do with why this guy or girl whatever it is opted to change the gender, and it doesn`t normalize this behaviour whatsoever.